Rosenthal Making The Most Of Pro Opportunity

Chase Rosenthal will venture out of the country to continue his football career.
It was announced on Jan. 10 that the former Bridgewater defensive standout cornerback would join the German Professional League to play for the Regensburg Phoenix.
The 6-foot-1, 194-pound Rosenthal played in the Rivals Professional Football League last season and got connections through his team in Michigan to the German Pro League.
He said it was an easy decision and is excited to keep playing football.
“For one, I get to keep playing the sport I love,” Rosenthal said. “For two, I think it’s going to help open opportunities for me in the future, so when I come back, I still have some eyes on me. Other scouts in this area will know that I’m serious about playing football and they’ll have some extra film of me.”
Another aspect that made this opportunity enticing was getting out of the country, which Rosenthal had never done before.
“I’m a very adventurous person and I want to travel the world,” Rosenthal said. “Hopefully when I’m over there, I have some time to explore Europe and some other places while I’m at it. I had no hesitation to go overseas and play.”
Rosenthal was a significant asset to Bridgewater’s defense from 2017-2021 — recording 116 tackles, nine interceptions, and 29 pass breakups as a defensive back.
The Chesapeake native will be in his familiar position when he takes the field in Germany.
Rosenthal earned D3football.com third-team All-Region and VaSID first-team All-State honors in Bridgewater’s 2019 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championship season.
He earned another first-team all-state and all-region selection in his senior year.
BC assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Mike Giancola worked closely with Rosenthal during his time at Bridgewater.
Giancola loved the opportunity to coach Rosenthal because of how coachable he was.
He was ecstatic when he heard about Rosenthal’s new opportunity.
“Chase is one of those great cases of true growth and development,” Giancola said. “He was a guy who was a receiver at first, then we moved him to [defensive back]. He didn’t really grow fully into his body until he was a junior. That obviously took a lot of hard work in the weight room and a pretty diligent approach. … It was always a pleasure to see how hard he worked.”
When reflecting on working with Rosenthal, a moment that stuck out to Giancola today was during their 2019 playoff game against Delaware Valley.
He recalled when Rosenthal came to the sideline at one point and said he noticed the routes the receiver he was covering was running.
Later in the game, Giancola ran a coverage where Rosenthal was the underneath defender. Rosenthal fell into the receiver’s hip pocket as the quarterback threw the ball straight to him for the interception.
“It speaks to the amount of time he would spend breaking down film,” Ginacola said. “He was such a student of the game. … [It’s] a good example of the type of guy he was, in terms of his coach ability and what he was able to accomplish through studying and other things.”
Rosenthal also succeeded as a member of Bridgewater’s track and field team. His top accolades included winning VaSID State Indoor Field Athlete of the Year and earning All-Region honors in the heptathlon, high jump, triple jump, and 60-meter hurdles in his senior year.
Rosenthal was also the first Eagle to compete in the decathlon in 2019.
“His overall athleticism, I think, will shine [in Germany],” Giancola said. “Just because he can do a lot of different things because of the type of athlete he is. How many guys can be a decathlete on the track team as well as play football? A lot of those things that he was able to do just as an athlete make him a pretty dangerous player.”
Rosenthal has already been able to build connections with Regensberg defensive coordinator Earl Stephens and the other coaches before the season, which will get underway in the summer.
Rosenthal is looking forward to playing the game he loves the most and wants to better himself through this experience.
“Now that I’m going to be a pro athlete, [I’m] trying to keep making it to the next level and stride to be better every day,” Rosenthal said.
The German Pro League doesn’t plan to be Rosenthal’s last stop in his football career. After he leaves Germany, he will continue to follow his aspirations to play in the NFL one day.
“I definitely plan on leaving the GFL on a good note [and] come back to the U.S.,” Rosenthal said. “Whether it’s going straight to the NFL or even if I’m going to one of the other leagues, the UFL or XFL, [I want to] make my way up the ranks while I’m still healthy and make it as far as I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.