James Madison now has three open scholarships to work with as the Dukes begin to navigate their third off-season with Mark Byington as head coach.
Freshman guards Andrew McConnell, a 6-foot guard from Buford, Ga., and Jaylen Stinson, a a 6-0 guard from Philadelphia, entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday. McConnel played two games for JMU as a freshman. McConnell, a sharpshooting former 3-star recruit went 3-for-5 from 3-point range in his brief time with the Dukes, but was injured for most of the second half of the season.
Stinson played in four games, averaging 3.3 points and 1.8 assists.
McConnell and Stinson join fellow first-year Duke Devon Savage as JMU players in the portal. Savage played in 17 games for the Dukes, becoming part of the regular rotation late in the season after injuries piled up.
JMU finished 15-14, marking back-to-back winning seasons in Byington’s first two years and just the second such stretch for the Dukes since 1998-2000. But JMU struggled down the stretch after opening 9-2, its best start in 35 years, with victories against Virginia, George Mason and Old Dominion.
In addition to McConnell and Savage, JMU also loses Charles Falden, a fifth-year player whose eligibility expired at the end of the season.
Jerrell Roberson, a 6-9 post player from DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC, has already signed on to join the Dukes next season. Roberson chose James Madison over offers from DePaul, East Carolina, Radford, Delaware, Stephen F. Austin and others.
How Byington and his staff fill the other two spots — and perhaps more if others join the freshmen in the transfer portal — is a key question for the Dukes as they prepare to make the move to the Sun Belt Conference.
JMU recently extended a scholarship offer to class of 2022 high school recruit Efrem “Butta” Johnson. Johnson previously lived in Chesapeake and competed for the Boo Williams AAU program out of Hampton Roads, but is set to graduate from Grissom High School in Huntsville, Ala., where he’s a candidate for that state’s player of the year.
Johnson, a 6-4 guard, is also being recruited heavily by St. Bonaventure and UAB, among others. Another high school senior, Elijah Perkins, a three-star guard from New Jersey, Perkins had previously picked up offers from schools including Georgetown and Nebraska. While JMU hasn’t officially offered yet, Perkins told the Daily News-Record that currently the Dukes, along with Austin Peay and Hampton, are among the schools contacting him most frequently.
The JMU staff could also look to the transfer portal itself as more players become available. The Dukes signed nine Division I transfers already during Byington’s first two seasons in Harrisonburg.
