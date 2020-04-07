His squad finished with a winning record, but Adam Posey said he never would’ve expected his first season at the helm of Eastern Mennonite University baseball to end the way it did.
The Royals, like all other spring sports teams around the country, had their campaign abruptly end due to COVID-19.
“I was talking to Ben Spotts the other day on the phone and I told him, ‘You prepared me for a lot of things, but this wasn’t one of them,’” said Posey, the former Royals assistant who replaced Spotts as EMU’s skipper when Spotts took the same job at rival Bridgewater College. “This never came up in our conversations.”
EMU won at Averett, 7-5, in its last game on March 11, plating three runs in the second inning and two more in the fourth to build a 5-0 edge.
The victory pushed the Royals to 11-8 for the year, and provided a snapshot of the strong ledgers shortstop Brett Lindsay and outfielder Jacob Merica, an East Rockingham graduate, posted to pace EMU’s lineup. Lindsay tallied two hits and drove in two runs. Merica reached base three times and had an RBI.
In 2020, Merica topped the Royals with a batting average of .368 while also adding a home run, 13 RBIs, and three stolen bases. Lindsay hit .328 with six doubles, a homer, and four steals.
On the mound, the contributions from senior John Judy and freshman Tyler Bagent were vital, according to Posey. Judy was 3-1 with a 1.73 ERA, striking out 34 hitters over 26 innings. His strikeout-per-nine-inning rate (11.77) was fourth-best in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Bagent was 2-1 over three starts.
“We were really looking forward to the Lynchburg weekend and having them come play us,” Posey said.
Had the season continued as planned, the Royals would’ve had their next six contests at home beginning with an ODAC doubleheader against Lynchburg.
“We were looking forward to getting in front of our own fans,” Posey said. “So I liked where we were at, and we had a good chance to be there at the end of the year and play in the conference tournament, but when you cut it down like that you take our season for what it was.
“We came out with a winning record and felt good about some of the things we did, so now it’s just about who’s going to be back through all this, how the incoming class looks and what we can look at to improve on for next year. It’s an abbreviated season, but that 2020 season is in the books now. That was our record, that was our offense, that was our pitching and that was our defense, so that’s what we have to go off of, so we’ve got to move forward from there.”
The challenges in the immediate aftermath of the quick stoppage, Posey said, was dealing with just how fast everything happened and trying to explain it to his players, who he had gone from interacting with every day to currently connecting with over text messages and Zoom calls.
“I think everybody is in the same boat as a coach,” Posey said. “Anybody can prepare the Xs and Os, and we talk about the vulnerability and being authentic with our teams, but here’s an opportunity for real-life to happen and it creeps into your season and you have no other choice but to tell your guys, ‘Look, I don’t have answers for you.’
“It’s really a chance to be real in front of your team and say ‘Look, boys, I don’t know what to tell you because this isn’t something I’m prepared to handle, so we’re all in it together.’”
He said just two days after the win at Averett, EMU players were gone from campus, and since then he and his coaching staff from afar have tried to provide all the help they can for players who need academic resources or just want someone to talk with.
He’s also dealt with starting on roster management for next year, considering Division III approved an additional semester and season of eligibility for all spring athletes. Posey said the Division III situation isn’t as complex as the one at the Division I level, but that he still needs to go player-by-player to see which of his seven seniors will return for 2021.
“It’s easier for Division III guys to come back because in theory,” Posey said, “like John, Judy is going to drop a one-credit class and he’ll sit the fall out. And in the spring, he’ll need that class to get to that credit limit, so he’ll only pay for one credit to play baseball. And we don’t have to worry about the draft, so it works out better.”
The other task Posey is paying attention to concerns the summer, he said.
The Valley Baseball League has already canceled its season and more will follow. The Rockingham County Baseball League has pushed back its opening day, but expanded its rosters to include three more players per team and that the new additions must attend one of the local colleges.
“It’s a lot of wait and see,” Posey said. “We had a guy placed in the Cal Ripken League and have a couple guys placed in the County League and a couple of guys in leagues all over the state.
“But what I’ve encouraged guys to do – this, of course, depends on how everything shakes out – is get back to Harrisonburg and sublease an apartment here, use our facilities, workout here," he added, "and it’s just because we’re missing out on two or three months as a team and if I can get our guys back to campus, they can lift in our weight room or go down to our field, swing it and help each other.
"If they can get summer classes taken care of and if we can run camps, they can help us run camps or get a job on campus. I just want to get ‘em back around here if I can, just to get ‘em back with each other.”
