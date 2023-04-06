With one out and two runners on in the bottom of the ninth, Eastern Mennonite trailed by two and the anticipation among the crowded hill behind home plate was felt around the field.
With the game-winning run at the plate in Natty Solomon, Bridgewater called time for a mound meeting. During that time, Eastern Mennonite head coach Adam Posey came over to talk to his senior star Solomon and provide some advice.
“I just wanted to be there with him and tell him he’s the right guy,” Posey said. “I wouldn’t want anybody else up here, and I just wanted to be there in that moment with him, selfishly.”
On the first pitch of the at-bat, Solomon ripped the ball deep to right field and over the fence for the game-winning three-run homer, lifting the Royals over their crosstown foe in 13-12 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball action on Wednesday in Harrisonburg.
Posey got to share the moment with senior Forrest Shuey, a Riverheads graduate he said they were excited to recruit but, for a number of reasons, didn’t get to play much for them.
Posey was happy to have Shuey there as they hugged each other and cheered for the ball to go over the fence.
“It’s special just to see that,” Posey said. “I’ll go back and watch that [home run] over and over again on the live stream. Those moments are few and far between in our sport, so you want to savor them and enjoy them with your guys. Those are the memories I think they’ll take with them.”
Solomon was in a state of shock after the game and was still trying to process what had happened minutes after it ended.
“When you’ve swung the bat like we did as a team [on Wednesday], I think barrels just find a way to happen,” Solomon said. “Hitting is contagious. Everybody swings real well, barrels up baseballs [and] it plays out how it plays out.”
It was a surreal moment for Solomon when he hit the walk-off homer, and it’s something he’ll likely never forget.
“That was easily the coolest thing I’ve ever done on a baseball field,” Solomon said. “[Matthew] Harding looked at me and said I was so calm in the moment, and I was like, ‘Well, I don’t really know what just happened.’”
After losing 28-4 to Christopher Newport the day prior, Posey felt it was one of their worst losses in history. He challenged his team to find some level of competitiveness and pride.
On Wednesday, they were up for that challenge.
“We got punched in the mouth early,” Posey said. “They put up seven, they were swinging the heck out of it, and our guys right away recognized it as an opportunity to respond based on what we told them [on Tuesday]. Regardless of the outcome, I was proud as heck of the effort. … I saw a different team and a team that can compete.”
The Eagles came out hot with seven runs in the top of the first. While they racked up 12 runs on 17 hits, it was not enough on Wednesday.
BC head coach Ben Spotts credited the Royals for staying in the game and keeping up the energy. He said it doesn’t matter how big of a lead they can get to start the game, they have to be able to maintain it throughout.
“In the end, we got a big lead on them early and we didn’t manage ourselves in the middle part of the game,” Spotts said. “Whether it was defensive mistakes that gave them some runs. … Whether it was on the mound, just nickel-and-diming it here and there, or kicking the ball around a little bit.”
It was a historic game for Bridgewater’s Jarret Biesecker, as the fifth-year player surpassed the all-time Bridgewater hits mark with his three hits on Wednesday. Biesecker drove in an RBI, while center fielder Hunter Clever racked up four RBIs from two hits.
Center fielder Logan Mason led the Royals with four hits and two RBIs, including a solo homer. Solomon notched two hits and five RBIs, while shortstop Ethan Spraker and third baseman Nick Arnold each tallied two hits and an RBI.
Pitcher Braydon Collier earned the win for EMU, tossing four innings with three strikeouts. Brett Tharp took the loss for Bridgewater after pitching 2.1 innings and fanning two strikeouts.
It’s always special whenever the conference foes of Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite face off.
Having coached the Royals for seven years, it’s special to Spotts to return to EMU and see so many familiar faces.
“Anytime I can come back over here, it’s always good because I spent so much time here for seven years,” Spotts said. “On the flip side, you still want to come back and play a clean game and do those things that’s part of the game.”
Posey said the win probably means a lot to the players. He has great relationships with Bridgewater’s coaching staff and said in any other scenario, he wants them to do well.
“The tough thing in this situation is I love those guys to death,” Posey said. “You hate that it’s against them, because as you shake their hand, you know they’re hurting and you know it’s not great for them, but it’s a special moment for our players. I think it’s always good for Valley baseball just to have a competitive baseball game.”
The Royals (6-21, 2-10 ODAC) travel to Hampden-Sydney for an ODAC doubleheader on Saturday. The Eagles (12-17, 5-6 ODAC) return home to host Randolph-Macon in ODAC doubleheader action on Saturday.
Bridgewater 720 021 000 — 12 17 3
Eastern Mennonite 241 020 103 — 13 14 1
Griffin, Ray (3), Rogers (5), Tharp (7) and Sexton. Wallace, Jennings (1), Lacks (3), Thomas (5), Collier (6) and Harding. W — Collier (1-0). L — Tharp (1-5). 2B — BC: Hartman, Clever (2), Reid, Sexton. EMU: Spraker, Solomon. SF — EMU: Solomon, Harding. 3B — BC: Tharp. HR — EMU: Mason, fifth inning, no one on. Solomon, ninth inning, two on. RBI — BC: Biesecker, Clever (4), Reid, Sumpter (2), Carlson (2). EMU: Mason (2), Speaker, Arnold, Solomon (5), Harding, Jones. SAC — BC: Tharp, Sumpter. EMU: Hall. SF — EMU: Solomon, Harding. E — BC: Sumpter (2), Snider. EMU: Mason.
