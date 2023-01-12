Eastern Mennonite's rather difficult season continues after suffering another loss on Wednesday.
The Royals trailed by two at halftime but were outscored by 15 in the second period in their 71-54 loss to Virginia Wesleyan in Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's basketball action inside Yoder Arena.
EMU head coach Melvin Felix said his team didn't do a great job of taking care of the ball, noting they gave up 18 turnovers — 12 in the second half.
"If we don't take care of the ball, it's tough to get back on defense [and] it's tough to get in a rhythm," Felix said. "They were pressuring us, but it's not anything we haven't seen. It just seemed like we got a little rattled and we weren't taking care of [the ball]."
Mark Burkholder was a bright spot in the loss for EMU, as he notched his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
"He played really hard [and] he played well," Felix said. "We're going to need a little bit more of that going on to the rest of the season."
Burkholder agreed they turned the ball over a few too many times in the game and felt they could've slowed the pace down to avoid some of them.
"It's turnovers, they happen in basketball," Burkholder said.
The Royals were on a hot start in the first half and led by eight just under four minutes into the contest. The Marlins charged back, taking their first lead of the game with seven minutes to go.
The Royals shot 48 percent in the first half compared to Virginia Wesleyan's 39.4 percent. EMU gave up six turnovers and allowed the Marlins to score six points off of them. Andre Pacheco led the Royals with eight points, while Burkholder scored seven.
Pacheco ended the game with 13 points and two boards. Julien Hagerman put up nine points and grabbed three rebounds, while DaiJordan Brown and Landon Swingler each had three assists.
The Marlins led by as many as 23 in the second half and were on a 12-point run at one point. EMU shot 31.5 percent in the period, with Burkholder scoring six points.
Despite the lopsided loss, Felix said his team still played hard until the end, pointing out they were only outrebounded by three.
"There's a lot of things in that second half we didn't do well, [so] got to get back to work," Felix said. "You can see that the rebounds were close. … We definitely played hard."
Burkholder said the best thing the team can do after a loss like Wednesday's is to get back to practice and focus on the next game.
"Coach [Felix] is going to break down the film for us and see what we got to improve on," Burkholder said. "For players, [we] just move on to the next one and try to get a win on Saturday."
The Royals (5-10, 1-6 ODAC) will look to get back on track when they face Ferrum on Saturday.
Felix said his team needs to shoot the ball better and avoid turnovers.
"It kinda goes hand in hand, and those are the things we got to work on," Felix said.
Virginia Wesleyan 32 39 — 71
Eastern Mennonite 30 24 — 54
VIRGINIA WESLEYAN (71) — Lewis 0 0-0 0, Deveaux 8 0-0 19, Sergeant 3 1-1 7, Bell 0 0-0 0, Wallace 0 0-0 0, Brent 1 0-0 3, Lee 0 0-0 0, Wilson 4 3-6 11. Totals 29 5-9 71.
EASTERN MENNONITE (54) — Brown 2 0-0 5, Davis 1 1-3 3, Swingler 2 0-0 4, Burkholder 4 5-5 13, Pacheco 4 5-7 13, McCord 1 0-0 2, Hagerman 3 0-0 9, Watlington 1 1-2 3, Pradales 0 0-0 0, Ondrus 1 0-0 2, McIntyre 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-17 54.
3-Point Goals – Virginia Wesleyan 8 (Deveaux 3, Brent, Jackson 4), Eastern Mennonite 4 (Brown, Hagerman 3).
