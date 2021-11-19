Tim Jones had 16 points, five assists and five rebounds but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 62-50 non-conference loss to Gettysburg in men’s basketball action at Yoder Arena on Friday.
Landon Swingler had nine points and five boards for the Royals (1-2) while Chris Simmons had eight points and five rebounds, DaiJordan Brown had seven points and Michael Watlington added five.
Gettysburg 32 30 — 62
Eastern Mennonite 12 38 — 50
GETTYSBURG (62) — Close 1 3-4 5, McKeon 2 1-2 5, Williams 2 2-4 6, Schaller 6 6-8 20, Farrell 6 0-0 14, Joseph 0 0-0 0, Abakar 0 0-0 0, Rooney 1 0-0 3, Penetti 2 0-0 5, Stafford 1 0-0 2, Drury 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 12-18 62.
EASTERN MENNONITE (50) — Burkholder 1 0-1 3, Simmons 4 0-0 8, Swingler 4 0-0 9, Mahlong 0 0-0 0, Jones 6 3-6 16, Davis 0 0-0 0, Alexander 1 0-0 2, Watlington 2 1-1 5, Brown 3 1-2 7. Totals 21 5-10 50.
3-Point Goals — Gettysburg 12 (Schaller 6, Close 3, Williams 2, McKeon), Broadway 5 (Jones 3, Watlington, Brown).
