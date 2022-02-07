Tim Jones’ 3-point attempt at the buzzer missed as Eastern Mennonite came up short in a thrilling 72-70 loss to Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe Virginia Wesleyan in Yoder Arena on Monday.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Royals, who are playing their best basketball of the season in the past week and a half and will play the Marlins again Wednesday on the road.
Jones led the Royals (8-11, 6-6 ODAC) with 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the loss.
Landon Swingler made 6 of 8 shots for 14 points and grabbed four rebounds for EMU while guard Aviwe Mahlong, an Eastern Mennonite School graduate, had 12 points and a pair of steals.
Also chipping in for the Royals was forward Mark Burkholder with seven points and 10 rebounds.
Virginia Wesleyan 27 45 — 72
Eastern Mennonite 25 45 — 70
VIRGINIA WESLEYAN (72) — Fisher 10 2-5 22, Pelham 6 4-6 19, Deveaux 4 2-3 11, Stephens 0 0-0 0, Wallace 2 2-2 7, Lee 0 0-0 0, Crump 1 0-0 3, Jackson 2 0-0 6, Rowland 2 0-0 4, Nicholson 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 10-16 72.
EASTERN MENNONITE (70) — Nyagwegwe 2 0-0 5, Swingler 6 0-0 14, Burkholder 3 0-0 7, Hagerman 0 0-0 0, Mahlong 5 2-3 12, Simmons 2 0-0 4, Brown 2 1-1 5, Jones 7 8-11 23. Totals 27 11-15 70.
3-Point Goals — Virginia Wesleyan 8 (Pelham 3, Jackson 2, Deveaux, Wallace, Crump), Eastern Mennonite 5 (Swingler 2, Nyagwegwe, Burkholder, Jones).
