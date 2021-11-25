Tim Jones came up big at the charity stripe and Aviwe Mahlong had the best game of his collegiate career as Eastern Mennonite defeated Mary Baldwin 89-87 in a thrilling non-conference men’s basketball game at Yoder Arena on Tuesday.
Mahlong, who graduated from nearby Eastern Mennonite School in 2020 and then attended Division II Millersville University last season before transferring to EMU, hit 6-of-9 shots from 3-point range en route to a 22-point outburst that went along with eight rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Jones, meanwhile, had 14 points and dished out nine assists while also racking up three steals.
DaiJordan Brown scored 16 points off the bench for EMU (2-2) while Chris Simmons had 11 points and six rebounds.
Michael Watlington added nine points and seven boards in the victory for the Royals, who are now back at .500 on the season, and Mark Burkholder finished with seven points and six rebounds of his own.
For the Squirrels (0-5), Vernon Fraley had 22 points and six rebounds while Tyler Thomas added 14 points and eight boards and Brandon Stoudamire finished with 12 points and eight rebounds of his own.
All five losses for Mary Baldwin have been by seven points or less this season.
In other college sports:
Women's Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 66, Penn State-Altoona 32: Eastern Mennonite used a big second quarter to pull away and never looked back in a convincing and much-needed 66-32 blowout victory over Penn State-Altoona in non-conference action at Yoder Arena in Harrisonburg on Tuesday.
Brii Redfearn led 13 Royals in the scoring column with 12 points while Laila Glymph and Zebe Rhodes scored 10 points apiece off the bench. Glymph also had eight rebounds while Rhodes had five boards.
Mya Hamlet scored eight points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals for EMU (3-3), which moved back to .500 on the year, while Harrisonburg alum Constance Komara finished with five points and a team-high 10 rebounds to go with a pair of steals. Lauryn Moore added five points off the bench.
Bridgewater 80, Gallaudet 28: It was a well-balanced effort that showcased the depth Bridgewater is building.
11 different Eagles reached the scoring column in the team’s best effort of the young season during an 80-28 thrashing of Gallaudet on Tuesday in non-conference women’s basketball action at Nininger Hall.
Bridgewater jumped out to a 12-point lead in the opening frame behind a strong start from forwards Erika Nettles and Jaden Alsberry and never looked back, forcing a season-high 38 turnovers on the evening.
Nettles finished 7-of-10 from the field for 15 points to lead the Eagles (2-3) while Alsberry, a Strasburg alum, continued to impress during her sophomore campaign with 13 points, eight boards and a pair of steals.
Also chipping in for BC was Spotswood graduate Mary Ruth Shifflett with 12 points and a trio of assists.
Rosemary Pierson had eight points and four rebounds off the bench for the Eagles while Julia Williams finished with eight points and five steals and Kelsie Huffman had a team-high seven steals in the victory.
Men’s Basketball
Marymount 80, Bridgewater 75: An 11-0 run late in the contest helped Marymount pull away and, eventually, hold off Bridgewater for an 80-75 non-conference victory at Nininger Hall on Tuesday.
Freshman point guard Rashod Smith led the Eagles (2-3) with 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and six steals while sophomore Alec Topper was 9-of-13 from the field for 21 points and added seven boards.
Andy Pack finished with eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds for the Eagles while Liam Caswell had seven points off the bench and forward Kellen Hodge added six points and eight boards.
