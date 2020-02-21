The rare combination can create headaches.
Too many arm angles and too much responsibility is just the beginning for the pitcher who can also double as a catcher. But through the opening weeks of the college baseball season, Eastern Mennonite senior John Judy is on track for a spring that could provide the Royals with a thriving luxury.
“We’ve tried to stay away from them,” EMU coach Adam Posey said. “We never had a catcher that would also be a starting pitcher.”
Posey, the first-year Royals skipper who was promoted from an assistant role, said in the past EMU had one catcher that worked in relief from time to time, but no one like Judy.
Judy, a 6-foot, right-hander on the mound, has started twice through the Royals’ first six games and won both contests. It’s a small sample size, but he’s 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA over 12 innings. He’s allowed only six hits and three walks compared to recording 13 strikeouts. He was tabbed Old Dominion Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for each of the last two weeks by the league.
“It’s about arm management,” Judy said. “And being able to manage the arm, manage innings and not overusing it, and so hopefully it’ll pay off the in long run.”
Judy, from Shanks, W.Va., said ever since he began catching as a sophomore in high school in order to fill the lone open spot on the Hampshire High School varsity team he’s dealt with the balancing act of being both a pitcher and a catcher.
At EMU, he communicates well with the coaching staff, he said, and that Posey and company always have a smart plan for their two-way standout. Posey was a two-way player, himself, as a pitcher and an outfielder when he played for the Royals before graduating in 2014.
Though Judy appeared in 14 games as a catcher last season, he has yet to suit up behind the plate this year — but is ready to if need be. Both Posey and Judy said starting catcher Ray Tricarico is extremely reliable and an excellent receiver.
“When I’m pitching, I’m more mechanical,” Judy said of the difference between the two spots when throwing, “and trying to keep my arm in the same slot, but when I’m catching I just try to get rid of the ball as fast as I can.”
He’s seen action at first base and designated hitter in order to get at-bats early in this campaign, according to Posey. Judy is hitting .417 with a double, triple and an RBI.
“We’ve decided there’s a lot of value for him on the mound for our team,” Posey said. “And it’s, what do you have organizationally when you’re putting together all nine or 10 guys? How can we fit it all together? And for John, he’s got a lot value on the mound so we’ve got to keep him fresh for that, but we’ve also got to make sure we keep his bat in the lineup as much as possible, too.”
Posey said Judy is managing his time as a senior better than he ever has, spending the appropriate amount on each of his roles with an increased effort to polish his pitching craft after a strong summer with the Broadway Bruins in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Judy was the RCBL Pitcher of the Year in 2019, boasting a 4-1 mark with a 2.31 ERA and 65 strikeouts.
“Getting with those guys being able to throw multiple innings and be in some key situations,” Judy said, “really helped me not only to build my arsenal of pitches but also just to get out there and figure some things out.”
Judy said with the development of his slider, to go along with a fastball, curveball and changeup, he has four pitches he’s now comfortable throwing in a game. He spent the offseason working on that slider with Royals pitching coach Ryan Tierney.
Judy said: “Pitching wise it folded over from the summer into the spring and I think that my whole mindset has changed pitching-wise and that’s what’s led to success.”
And the newfound success could be a sign of what’s to come this season.
“I’ve always told him that I think he’s an all-conference type of pitcher,” Posey said. “He’s one of the few guys that throws a good fastball. He’s got great feel for a changeup, and then his curveball and slider he can mix and use at different times.
“There’s not a whole lot of those guys in our conference with four pitches. Some of the guys that dominate, dominate with just two pitches. And so he’s always had the potential.”
The Royals (3-3) are home for a doubleheader on Saturday against DeSales and home for a doubleheader on Sunday against Penn State-Altoona.
