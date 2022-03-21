Sitting at 2-8 overall, fresh off a weekend sweep at nationally-ranked LaGrange in a series it was outscored 35-6 in three games and hitting .257 with 10 strikeouts per contest, Eastern Mennonite baseball's coaching staff was seeking a change.
The Royals staff, led by head coach Adam Posey, put their heads together and approached the team with a two-strike adjustment. In other words, the coaching staff wanted players to take a different approach late at the plate.
“We’ve learned how to make adjustments and be tough outs and not giving up," EMU senior infielder and pitcher Gage Riddick said. "Coach Posey has done a great job motivating us to go out there and put our best foot forward. He makes sure the energy is there all the time
Since Posey and his staff made that adjustment with the Royals, they've won five of their last six. During that stretch, EMU's batting average has jumped up to .381, the strikeouts per game are now down to eight and the team went from averaging five runs per game to over 13 per contest in their last six outings.
The slight adjustment at the plate, combined with finally getting in a rhythm after a difficult non-conference slate to start the year, has Eastern Mennonite rolling into a much-anticipated 4 p.m. rivalry clash at Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe Bridgewater on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Jopson Athletic Complex.
"Some of it is just time, but some of it is that adjustment they made late to be tougher outs and put balls in play," Posey said. "That mindset has permeated throughout — that we’re going to be tough hitters and try to make things happen."
Following the series sweep at LaGrange, the Royals went on the road and earned a non-conference win at Averett before opening their ODAC schedule with a doubleheader split against Virginia Wesleyan at home on March 11.
Since then, EMU has reeled off three straight wins with at least 10 runs scored in each.
“The biggest thing I’ve seen is definitely the energy throughout the entire team," Royals senior Daniel Hupart said. "We kind of flipped a switch and we just decided to turn it up and play loose and like the team we knew we could be.”
Coming into the season, Posey was optimistic about the top of his lineup with veterans Jaylon Lee, Jordan Jones and Brett Lindsay among the key returners.
And while that trio has certainly produced at a high level in their own right this season, it's been the contributions of other players in the lineup that has been a pleasant surprise.
“We knew there’d be some guys in the mix that hadn’t had as much experience before, but that’s where we try to build practice to prepare them for those opportunities once they get them," Posey said. "It’s a testament to them working through each day and staying ready for when those opportunities come. It’s been cool to see some of these new guys surface that have really had to grind."
Ethan Spraker is a sophomore infielder that has emerged as a big-time bat for the Royals, hitting .435 with six RBIs this season while veteran catcher Ray Tricarico, a fifth-year senior, has been hot as of late with a .344 average.
"It’s nice that we have some interchangeable pieces and what it allows us to do is, on any given day, based on a matchup we’re seeing, we can adjust," Posey said "It keeps a lot of guys engaged because they don’t know what the lineup will look like every day. It allows us, as coaches, to have a little more freedom."
Suddenly sitting at 4-1 in ODAC play, there's a new-found confidence at EMU.
The Royals (7-9) have made adjustments as the season went along, buying in to what the coaching staff has tried to sell them and suddenly EMU resembles the team that made some serious noise in the conference tournament in 2021.
“Everybody is fighting for each other," Hupart said. "Nobody is chasing stats. We’re just doing everything we can to put the ball in play, to score some runs. We’ll do anything we can to win. Everybody is playing for the team."
As good as EMU has been, though, it will face its stiffest test in ODAC play yet when it travels to take on the rival Eagles in a highly-anticipated contest.
Bridgewater, who is coached by former Royals skipper Ben Spotts, enters the matchup with a 13-6 overall record and has split its only two ODAC games.
“It’s a game you definitely circle on your schedule each year," Riddick said. "Coach Posey does a great job reminding us that every game is important. It’s the next game in front of us. Nothing changes. You still have to go out there and play baseball. It’s exciting, it’s a good rivalry and something to be excited about. There’s a lot of respect between the two teams, but it’s still a game. We still have to go out there and do the things to prevail and win the game at the end."
Posey, who was an assistant under Spotts during his time at EMU before being promoted upon his departure, said the EMU-Bridgewater rivalry is a special one.
Especially after recent seasons, with a lack of fans and so much energy taken away from these contests due to COVID-19, Posey has encouraged his squad to embrace the rivalry matchup while staying focused on what it takes to win.
The Royals are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the ODAC after some midseason adjustments that required the team to take an "all-in" approach.
Now, preparing to face their fiercest rival, they'll look to continue the trend.
“We’ll be excited for it," Posey said. "The goal is to make sure we’re focused in that excitement. That’s the big piece. Baseball isn’t a sport where you can come out with a ton of emotion and sustain it. We have to know how we can focus on what we are trying to do. We need to put ourselves in the right mindset to compete, but I want our guys to enjoy the opportunity. It’s a unique opportunity and both teams are playing good baseball. It'll certainly be a good one."
