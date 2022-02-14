As a former player and assistant coach, Adam Posey has seen it all when it comes to the highs — and mostly lows — for Eastern Mennonite baseball.
But while the Royals have traditionally struggled in the loaded Old Dominion Athletic Conference, a playoff upset last season may have been just what the program Posey, now in his third year as the EMU head coach, needed to see.
“I think so," Posey said. "Before [previous EMU coach] Ben [Spotts] got here, it was a pretty tumultuous program. You had some decent highs, but a lot of lows. I think, when he got here and I took over, the goal was to try to create something that was more sustainable. We’re in the best Division III conference in the country and consistency is hard to create, but that’s what we set to do. We want to be a perennial tournament team and compete at the highest level.”
The Royals' season ended in 2021 with a sweep at the hands of Shenandoah in the ODAC best-of-three semifinals series in Winchester. But it as was an upset of nationally-ranked Randolph-Macon in the quarterfinals that was the highlight.
In that series, EMU not only won its first playoff game since 2002 but completed a sweep of the top-ranked Yellow Jackets. It was a turning point in the program.
“There’s a lot of guys that experienced that moment and they’ll understand what it looks like for EMU baseball moving forward," Posey said. "This is what we’re working to sustain. You see, up close, what a quality program looks like and you see that you have what it takes to beat them on the big stage.”
The Royals finished the season 9-15, but bring back several key players including a trio at the top of their lineup that Posey considers one of the best in the ODAC.
“Those top three in our lineup are, I think, the top three in any lineup," Posey said. "All three of those guys have had really decorated careers."
Outfielder Jordan Jones, a senior, will lead off for EMU after hitting .321 with three doubles, a homer and eight RBIs a year ago while standout Jaylon Lee returns after a monster season in which he hit .372 with five doubles, three triples, seven home runs and a team-high 29 RBIs as an all-state selection.
"He can impact the game in so many ways," Posey said of Lee. "He plays phenomenal defense in the outfield. Obviously, he can swing it. But if he can’t swing it, he runs really well. It’s one of those things where we’ve had a lot of conversations over the years where he’s found ways to impact the game besides his God-given abilities. He’s matured, taking on more of a leadership role. … I think he has a calming presence in our lineup as he’s embraced that. You’re seeing his personality play out a bit and it’s a special personality.”
The No. 3 hitter is another senior in Brett Lindsay, who has been a consistent and solid shortstop and also hit .365 with 26 RBIs of his own a year ago.
Catcher Ray Tricarico (.241, six RBIs), infielder Gage Riddick (.158, three RBIs) and infielder Ethan Spraker (.211, seven RBIs) are other key returners.
"There’s a lot of at-bats coming back," Posey said.
The pitching staff should be improved, too, for the Royals with Riddick (1-2), a right-hander, and lefty Brendon Barrett (4-4) both returning on the mound.
Other key arms for EMU include Jon Sawyers, who pitched well with the Staunton Braves of the Valley Baseball League this past summer, and a pair of Randolph-Macon transfers in Karson Jennings and Cole Wallace.
"It’s a good mix," Posey said. "It’s an older club and guys that have been around. The experience is something we’ll lean on.”
With the ODAC's new tournament format introduced just a couple of seasons ago, teams now have an opportunity to host first-round games.
That's something Posey said the Royals have set their sights on this year.
“That’s the next hurdle for our program," Posey said. "Guys are excited for that. … For us, ultimately, we talk about competing for championships. We want to be a program competing for championships and can do special things. Are we there yet? That remains to be seen. But for us, guys enjoy that idea. We talk about goals at the beginning of the season and don’t talk about them again.”
In order to achieve that goal, EMU will need to find more consistency throughout the season. Losing close games is something that hurt the Royals a year ago.
“They understand that, while [the upset of RMC] was a great achievement, this year’s team has its own achievements they’d like to reach," Posey said. "It’s a brand new process. We still have to show up, take care of the process and be even more bought in. … This team wants to write its own story.”
Last year's playoff upset understandably served as the talking point locally when it came to Eastern Mennonite baseball throughout the offseason.
But for Posey, who has witnessed first-hand just how far this program has come over the past couple of years, he hopes it's just the start of what's to come.
“It’s definitely given us a different level of competition in practice that guys have to work through every day," Posey said. "With that, the culture is starting to turn that way. It’s a little bit more consistent, more stable than we’d been in the past. With what we can do on a year-to-year basis, there’s still plenty of room to grow. But that was the main goal — finding consistency that we can build off.”
