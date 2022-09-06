The new season has sparked a feeling of excitement — and unknown — for the Eastern Mennonite University women’s soccer team.
The start of the 2022 season started off unlike any other for the Royals as it was announced late last month that head coach Ted Erickson will be stepping down at the end of the season after nine years.
He said his biggest focus this year is to make the program look enticing to the next person who takes over, noting that there was a lot of concern when he took the position in 2014.
When Erickson first came to Harrisonburg, he said there was a lot of worry about whether the team could even compete or not due to their inadequate roster.
“When I took over this position and I was handed the roster, there were only seven players on that roster,” Erickson said. “My hope is now, the next person that has interest, they see that this is an incredibly strong conference and that this is a program that’s going in the right direction.”
There are a few players EMU fans should watch for this season.
One of them is sophomore midfielder Hailey Smith, who Erickson said is someone the Royals rely on in the clutch because she’s — in a complimentary way — selfish in trying to score goals.
“She wants to score goals and she knows she’s capable of scoring goals and creating opportunities,” Erickson said. “It’s nice to know that when we are in that final third, we have someone that is looking to finish and put us either in the lead or tie up the game.”
Another player that has caught Erickson’s eye is freshman Leah Beachy. He didn’t know what to expect at first from the Oregon native, but he said she’s been a standout throughout the preseason.
“She's been outstanding, she’s creative [and] she loves to attack with her left foot, which is a nice benefit for us,” Erickson said.
Erickson is also excited to have graduate student forward Olivia Dalke return to the team after he said she took a few seasons off to focus on academics.
“She’s back with us [with] incredible fitness [and] has been scoring goals in practice every single day,” Erickson said.
They’ll all be playing alongside sophomore forward Ashley Iscoa, who started in all 16 games last year and netted three goals.
The Harrisonburg High School graduate said she’s most looking forward to seeing the team’s steady growth, noting that they had improvement last year but weren’t consistent with it.
“I feel like the intensity and the drive that we have this season will really be shown on the field,” Iscoa said. “I just feel like every practice has been really consistent [and] energy has been high. I know it’s the start of the season but even on days where you could kind of tell the team was feeling a little tired or low, we always managed to bring that energy back up.”
In trying to build off of her freshman year, Iscoa said she has learned she needs to focus on what she can control this year.
When she started last year, she noticed that everyone was as good or better than her and that it’s important that she concentrates on what only she can do.
“[I’m] making sure that I don’t let that get into my head of not being sure if I’m [good] enough to be on the team or the league in general,” Iscoa said. “Every game and practice, I’m focusing on what I can control for myself as a teammate, as a coachable player and just being a good sense of support and being very sportsmanlike.”
Iscoa said that even though she’s a local, she knows there’s a community within EMU. She still gets support from her past coaches and teammates at HHS that she still has connections wiht.
“It feels good being a local and knowing that I have a tight-knit community here,” Iscoa said. “I have people within EMU that will come support, but it’s pretty great knowing that this is my hometown and I also have people who still live here that come to support as well.”
The Royals’ season kicked off last week with a draw against Randolph before a 2-0 non-conference loss to Methodist over the weekend.
It’s the beginning of the end of Erickson’s reign as head coach.
The 2005 EMU graduate has been deeply involved with the school’s athletics, having been the assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s teams. He was also a player in his own right and was a Royals four-year starter.
As his time as head coach dwindles, Erickson hopes he’s remembered as someone who deeply cared about the university and that his decision has to do with wanting to spend more time with his family rather than anything reflective of EMU itself.
“It is very time consuming and now that my kids are getting more active, I want to be there,” Erickson said. “I have a ton of respect for these college coaches to juggle both of those and I just can’t. … I hope people see how much I love the university.”
