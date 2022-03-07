The bats stayed hot, especially for a number of local products, as Eastern Mennonite softball earned an 11-0 five-inning victory over Cairn to complete another two-win day at the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Monday.
In the victory over the Highlanders, Grace Fravel (Broadway) was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Royals while Erin Keith and Becca Boone added two hits and two RBIs apiece.
Two more Broadway products, Sierra Lantz and Emily Campbell, finished with a hit and an RBI each as EMU won its sixth in a row.
In the circle for Eastern Mennonite (6-0), Natalye Graham (Buffalo Gap) earned her first win of the year with a complete-game, two-hit shutout while striking out eight.
Earlier on Monday, the Royals pounded out 20 hits in an 18-8 win over DeSales.
In that contest, freshman Kaitlyn Fletcher (Spotswood) had the best game of her young college career as she finished 4-for-5 at the plate with a career-high six RBIs.
Bri Allen (Fort Defiance) was 3-for-4 with a double and two more RBIs for Eastern Mennonite while Kendall Stettler was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs.
Also chipping in for the Royals at the plate was Fravel and Keith with two hits and two RBIs apiece while Boone finished with a single and an RBI of her own in the win.
Fletcher also earned the win in the circle for that one, pitching the final three frames and giving up one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out five.
It was a strong overall day to add to an already impressive week for Fletcher, who finished Tuesday’s two-game outing 5-for-8 with a double and six RBIs.
Allen has also been hot through the first two days of action with 10 hits in four games while Fravel, another freshman, is 5-for-7 with a trio of RBIs herself this week.
Cairn 000 00 — 0 2 3
Eastern Mennonite 114 5x — 11 12 1
Beck and Kenyon. Graham and Boone. W — Graham (1-0). L — Beck (1-1).
