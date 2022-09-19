Aja Laun

Laun

Aja Laun and Anna Filipkowski split time in goal for Eastern Mennonite in a 4-0 non-conference road loss to Southern Virginia on Monday.

Laun finished with six saves for the Royals (0-6-1) while Filipkowski had two.

