Lizzy Kirkton and Laney Cline had nine kills apiece as Eastern Mennonite earned a 25-10, 25-20, 25-16 sweep of Old Dominion Athletic Conference opponent Hollins in women's volleyball action inside Yoder Arena on Tuesday.
Kirkton also had a trio of aces and six digs for the Royals (6-7, 3-3 ODAC) in the win.
Also chipping in for EMU was former Wilson Memorial standout Paris Hutchinson with seven kills and seven digs while Megan Miller dished out a team-high 12 assists.
McKenzie Taylor added nine assists for the Royals while Mara Woolford had three digs.
EMU has now won two of its last three and four of its last five in conference play.
The Royals are back in action Tuesday when they return home to face Bridgewater.
