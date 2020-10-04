DURHAM, N.C. – This one was more difficult than the last, according to Justin Fuente.
But on Saturday the fifth-year Virginia Tech coach turned to what he knew he could trust in order to help the Hokies overcome for a 38-31 win at Duke to begin the campaign with back-to-back short-handed victories.
“We didn’t tell everybody heading into the game that, ‘This is what we’re going to go do,’” Fuente said afterward, “but certainly it’s a byproduct of being able to run the football.”
For the second straight week Virginia Tech’s offense ran for more than 300 yards.
The Hokies piled up 324 yards on the ground against the Blue Devils, with running back Khalil Herbert leading the way as he tallied 208 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Herbert’s performance was the first individual 200-yard rushing effort for Virginia Tech since Darren Evans did it against Maryland in 2008.
And because the Hokies’ rushing attack was so successful, they were enabled to capture the edge in time of possession, which was critically vital during an evening Fuente was forced to field a decimated defense.
Against Duke, Virginia Tech had 21 players and two full-time assistant coaches sidelined as the program still navigates positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing. And of the 21 athletes unavailable, four were top cornerbacks on the depth chart along with starting safety Divine Deablo and starting linebacker Alan Tisdale.
But the Hokies controlled the football by more than eight minutes (34:04 to 25:56), so Duke’s offense had fewer opportunities to expose inexperience within Virginia Tech’s defense.
“That’s the way I wanted it to work,” Fuente said. “Like, Duke [on defense] makes it hard on you, now. They play tight coverage. They load the box. They’re good in the back end and the front end and, I mean, that’s a good defense.
“But [Duke] got a little worn down, in my opinion. They don’t have the numbers defensively I think that maybe they’ve had in the past to rotate guys through, so that’s what we would’ve loved to have done obviously to keep our defense on the [sideline].”
Herbert and the Hokies’ offensive line were smart enough to understand Fuente’s plan, too.
“Offense was going to have to be big with all the guys out on our defense,” Herbert said, “so it was just doing everything we could – holding the ball, running the ball and just getting that [Duke] defense tired.”
Fuente said if Herbert and company weren’t so productively impactful, more pressure would’ve been placed on Virginia Tech’s defense.
In addition to Herbert, Hokies quarterback Braxton Burmeister rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns and running back Raheem Blackshear added 47 yards on the ground.
“What really scares you is on the defensive side of the ball, when your numbers start to get low at a particular position,” said Fuente, who managed to lead Virginia Tech to a season-opening win over N.C. State last week while missing 23 players, though, those absences were felt more on offense then.
“There’s no punting on defense. You can’t escape it,” Fuente said as he made his case for why being without defensive players is a tougher task. “You can’t get off the field and in my opinion that’s where it can become dangerous. If you’re in a situation when you’re so thin some place defensively that you can envision a scenario where you’re in jeopardy because you can’t get off the field. We weren’t to that point quite this week, but in my opinion we were close and so that scares you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.