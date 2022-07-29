While Southern Miss head coach Will Hall was the offensive coordinator at Division II West Alabama, he would drive 45 minutes north to Tuscaloosa to help out at the University of Alabama’s summer football camps.
Hall, who was entering his first season as the offensive coordinator at West Alabama, was there as Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban began to build his program from the ground up. While he was helping at the camps, Hall crossed paths with now-JMU head coach Curt Cignetti.
Cignetti was hired on Saban’s original staff as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, and he’s just one of a handful of Sun Belt Conference head coaches that learned from Saban.
Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide as an offensive analyst and assistant to the head coach, while Marshall head coach Charles Huff was Alabama’s running backs coach for two years.
For Hall, watching Saban and his staff build the Alabama program was a way to learn a lot about constructing a roster.
“Just the way that they put that foundation was just impressive to watch,” Hall said. “The thing you learn most is how recruiting matters.”
During that time, the Crimson Tide went 6-6 their first season, but quickly ascended to the top of college football, going undefeated in 2008 with a loss in the SEC title game and then following it up with a perfect 14-0 record to win a national championship.
Hall noticed how the Tide quickly turned things around by consistently building recruiting classes that complemented one another.
“Three straight recruiting classes stacked on top of each other is how you build a football program,” Hall said. “They’ve done a great job recruiting and have forever and ever since then.”
Hall is entering his second season at Southern Miss and said he’s tried to utilize that lesson from Saban while coaching and believes his third recruiting class will help turn things around in Hattiesburg, Miss.
For Cignetti, things were a little different than Hall. He moved to Alabama after six years at N.C. State as an assistant and was on Saban’s inaugural staff with the Crimson Tide.
In his four seasons under Saban, Cignetti said he learned a lot from the longtime Crimson Tide head coach.
“I think after year one I had learned more from coach [Saban] about running a program,” Cignetti said. “What to do; what not to do; how to do it; leadership; management; organization, how to recruit, how to practice, how to manage your team, how to manage your staff, the messaging component.”
Saban’s coaching tree is extensive and Cignetti isn’t the only assistant from the early Alabama Saban teams to become a head coach, but so did former Florida head coach Jim McElwain and Kirby Smart, who won last season’s national championship at the helm of Georgia.
“He’s really a smart guy and I think every guy that’s gone on to be in this position would say the same thing,” Cignetti said of Saban. “I think we all take quite a bit from what we learned and then we tweak it to our personality and our situation or a specific time in football.”
Unlike Cignetti and Hall, who were able to learn from Saban and the Crimson Tide before becoming a head coach, Jones had just come off of three stints as a head coach at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee.
Though Jones was able to learn from Saban, his time in Tuscaloosa, Ala., allowed him to take a step back and reevaluate coaching before being hired to lead Arkansas State in 2021.
“At Alabama, to learn from the greatest of all time, just a high level of consistency, the expectations, the demands every single day helped me,” Jones said. “As a point in my career having been at three different places, going there to be able to be under him and learn, it was kind of like halftime in my career and you got to reassess everything, so it was great for me personally.”
Though he had been a head coach at major football programs before going to Alabama, Jones was able to take that experience and built on it with Arkansas State.
“You’re a byproduct of your experiences and to have that experience, there’s only one Alabama,” Jones said. “You can’t copy and paste cultures, but you can take that work with you in a football program.”
