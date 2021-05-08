James Madison’s season died Saturday underneath the sun-drenched Texas sky as its 21-point halftime lead evaporated and its national championship-game hopes melted away.
The Dukes are not going back to Frisco for the fourth time in five seasons.
Instead, their spring campaign is over. It ended with a 38-35 loss to Sam Houston in the semifinals of the FCS postseason at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas. The second-seeded Bearkats erased the No. 3-seed Dukes’ three-touchdown edge when they scored five times, spanning late in the third quarter through the early part of the final stanza.
Sam Houston’s Jequez Ezzard hauled in a 69-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Eric Schmid and then Ezzard returned a punt 80 yards for a score into the orange-shaded end zone to pull within three points of the Dukes.
Schmid’s 20-yard touchdown run gave Sam Houston a 31-27 lead as time expired to end the third quarter. And then his 11-yard touchdown run stretched the Bearkats’ lead to 38-27.
JMU, which finished its season with a mark of 7-1, got a touchdown throw from quarterback Cole Johnson to wide receiver Scott Bracey with 10:14 to play, but that’s as close as the Dukes got after giving away their large lead.
Sam Houston (9-0) will meet South Dakota State in the FCS title game on May 16.
