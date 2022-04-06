Men’s soccer is back in the Sun Belt Conference, and back in a big way.
As James Madison joins the conference this summer, the highly successful Dukes program will be joined by several other powerhouse programs. In addition to JMU, incoming Sun Belt members Marshall and Old Dominion will compete on the men’s soccer pitch. Current all-sport Sun Belt members Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State are also in the mix along with affiliate members Kentucky, West Virginia and South Carolina.
“Our expectations are at the highest they could be,” Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill said. “When you look at the quality of the programs here, that’s not hyperbole. That’s consistent with the success of these programs.”
JMU heads to the Sun Belt after making three of the past four NCAA Tournaments, a streak that was broken last fall when the Dukes were banned from the Colonial Athletic Association playoff just days ahead of the event following the school’s announcement it would leave the CAA.
The Dukes advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals in 2018, but JMU coach Paul Zazenski said the move to the Sun Belt would help his program in every way, including opening a more reasonable path to at-large bids to the NCAA tournament.
“It certainly opens up additional exposure to our players and the program,” Zazenski said. “I think things like the quality production and having ESPN+, weekend games and having quality opponents, better facilities, I really think that is what is most exciting about this opportunity. In our former conference we were playing every single season for the conference tournament and having to win that to go to the national tournament. I think having this group ahead of us in the Sun Belt, it allows each team an opportunity to get an at-large bid in any given year.”
Of course, beating the new conference foes won’t be easy for JMU. Marshall joins the league after making three straight NCAA playoff appearances, including the 2020 national championship. Marshall, Kentucky and West Virginia finished last season ranked in the Top 25 of the coaches’ poll while the Thundering Herd, Wildcats and Mountaineers were joined by Georgia State, JMU and Coastal Carolina with top 70 RPI finishes.
South Carolina, meanwhile, has been down in recent years, but was a national power from the mid-1980s to the early 2000s, making two College Cup appearances in that time. Coastal Carolina has made 10 NCAA tournament appearances since the turn of the century and Georgia State has also made two of the past four NCAA tournaments while Old Dominion has six NCAA appearances since 2010.
“This is my 37th year in college soccer and I can say without hesitation that top to bottom this is the most competitive conference I’ve ever been a part of,” ODU coach Alan Dawson, who was an assistant at North Carolina before taking over the Monarchs in 1997, said. “We not only have some of the most consistently successful programs, but we’ve also got some great young coaches. I think the Sun Belt will be a market for the best recruits in the country.”
The Sun Belt Conference previously sponsored men’s soccer from 1976-1995 and again from 2014-20. Conference realignment presented an opportunity for the league to bring the sport back with its deepest assortment of teams ever.
JMU is scheduled to play its first Sun Belt match Sept. 17 against Georgia State at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg.
