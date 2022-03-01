The uncertainty is over.
James Madison football now knows its opponents for the fall after the Sun Belt Conference released its schedule on Tuesday.
The Dukes’ full slate includes six home games, including four against Sun Belt foes.
“Seeing this schedule makes all the work of the last few months worth it, not to mention the years of positioning and strategic growth,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a statement. “When you see 10 FBS games, including five in our home venue, and the competition of the Sun Belt, particularly in the East Division, you can see visually why we made this move.”
With the schedule announcement, the Sun Belt will split into two divisions — east and west. The Dukes will play the entire east division and two games against western division opponents, one at home and one on the road.
JMU joins Marshall, Old Dominion, Appalachian State, Georgia State, Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina in the east division.
Arkansas State, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana, Southern Miss, South Alabama, Troy and Texas State make up the west division.
According to ESPN’s Bill Connelly, per the SP+ ratings, the Sun Belt East will be the Group of Five’s best division while the Sun Belt West will be the worst.
“This is a great schedule!” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said in a statement. “Our players and fans will be excited as the reality of competing in the Sun Belt Conference is one step closer to reality!”
JMU will open the season with two home non-conference games, hosting its first FBS game against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3 and FCS opponent Norfolk State on Sept. 10.
The Dukes will kick off their Sun Belt conference journey on the road at Appalachian State on Sept. 24. The two programs aren’t strangers, as this will be the 17th meeting and the Mountaineers lead the all-time series 12-4.
JMU won its last meeting with Appalachian State, beating the then-No.1 Mountaineers 35-32 at Bridgeforth Stadium in 2008. That victory snapped a four-game losing streak against Appalachian State.
The Dukes will then play back-to-back weekends against Sun Belt west division opponents, hosting Texas State on Oct. 1 before traveling to Arkansas State on Oct. 8.
It will be family weekend in Harrisonburg when the Bobcats visit Bridgeforth and a familiar name will be on the other sideline. Former JMU punter Harry O’Kelly’s brother, Seamus, is a punter at Texas State.
JMU’s trip to Arkansas State will be the first meeting between the two programs. Redshirt junior safety Jarius Reimonenq will make his return to Jonesboro, Ark., after transferring to the Dukes from the Red Wolves over the off-season.
The Dukes will then travel to Georgia Southern on Oct. 15 before hosting Marshall on Oct. 22 during homecoming weekend.
JMU’s matchup against Marshall will be special for redshirt senior defensive lineman Jamare Edwards, who transferred from the Thundering Herd to the Dukes just before the spring semester.
JMU will play its final non-conference game at Louisville on Nov. 5 before traveling to in-state foe Old Dominion on Nov. 12.
The Dukes and Monarchs haven’t played each other since 2012 and ODU leads the all-time series 2-0. In their last meeting, ODU beat JMU 38-28 in Norfolk.
The Dukes will close out the season at home, hosting Georgia State on Nov. 19 and Coastal Carolina on Nov. 26.
JMU beat Georgia State in its lone meeting, while its played Coastal Carolina twice, splitting the pair of meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.