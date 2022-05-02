Jason Schiavone wasn’t the everyday catcher in high school, but James Madison recruited him to play behind the plate in Harrisonburg.
He was the starting shortstop at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., instead, but he was mixed into some games at catcher and played the position on his summer baseball teams.
Though he wasn’t his high school’s go-to catcher, Schiavone was able to gain experience catching some of the Cadets’ top arms in their bullpens. One of those arms was current JMU right-handed reliever Sean Culkin.
“He wasn’t catching normal high school pitchers when he was here,” St. John’s College High School head coach Mark Gibbs said. “I just didn’t feel like it was going to be that big of an adjustment for him behind the plate.”
It didn’t take long for the freshman to be thrown into the fire behind the plate with the Dukes. Travis Reifsnider started the season behind the plate before missing a handful of games early in the season, allowing Schiavone and Jensen Lapoint to split time catching.
When center fielder Chase DeLauter went down with a broken foot, Schiavone stepped into the starting catcher role, catching 11 of the 14 games, as Reifsnider moved to the outfield.
“It’s given me an opportunity to become that everyday catcher so far,” Schiavone said. “I think I’ve adapted well.
Schiavone caught a few games at the beginning of the season before DeLauter’s injury, but since then he’s been able to establish a rhythm with the Dukes’ pitching staff.
”It’s been really enjoyable for me because I’ve always wanted to be a catcher,” Schiavone said.
To adjust to returning behind the plate, Schiavone said he had to focus on being a catcher again, trying to avoid any delay when working with different pitchers throughout a game.
He isn’t in the middle of the infield anymore, but Schiavone said the footwork from playing shortstop is almost the same behind the plate. He’s used that to become one of the top defensive catchers for the Dukes.
“The only difference is what I do with my hands, obviously, and the mental side because mentally I need to be involved with every single play now,” Schiavone said. “I feel like it’s very similar in those positions, but they can also be very different positions.”
Schiavone boasts one of the Dukes’ top fielding percentages this season at .996, recording just one error behind the plate.
The Laytonsville, Md., native has been almost perfect behind the plate this spring, but his bat took a little while to get going on the offensive side. It took time for Schiavone to get comfortable standing in the batter’s box, but he was able to adjust over time.
Schiavone logged his best stretch of the season at the end of March, recording back-to-back multi-hit games against Longwood and Elon before a pair of multi-hit games in mid-April against Charleston and Maryland.
In those two-game stretches, Schiavone clubbed his two home runs of the season, one against Longwood and one against Maryland.
“I think Jason Schiavone’s come into his own … now starting to figure out his swing a little bit,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said after the Maryland game. “I think he’s one of our unsung heroes.”
Schiavone has been a defensive star for the Dukes behind the plate, but he hasn’t forgotten how to play in the infield. If needed, he’s ready to play almost every position on the field.
“I [they] know that I can play multiple positions so if anything bad ever happens or we ever come down to we need a backup, they know I can go out there and help our team if we ever need it,” Schiavone said. “That’s what I think is the plus side of this.”
