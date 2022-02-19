The fight between James Madison and the Colonial Athletic Association has yet to die down, nor get less visible. Saturday morning the Dukes publicly added some allies with the release of a joint statement from Dukes athletic director Jeff Bourne and his counterparts at Illinois-Chicago and Stony Brook.
JMU and Stony Brook remain banned from postseason conference play ahead of moves to new leagues. UIC was recently reinstated for the Horizon League tournaments after initially suffering the same fate as the other schools. James Madison will leave the CAA for the Sun Belt Conference on July 1. Stony Brook will move from the America East to the CAA, but called out both leagues on Saturday.
The statement released by the schools comes just a couple of days after the Division I Student Athlete Advisory Committee released a letter issuing an “urgent” plea to the NCAA to reinstate the Dukes and Seawolves.
“In the modern construct of NCAA athletics, student-athlete welfare should be the focus of every action, and there must be collegial decisions for the betterment of student-athletes everywhere, not just on our own campuses,” Bourne’s statement read. “JMU appreciates the efforts of the Division I SAAC and stands by its call for a uniform, national approach on the issue of championship participation.”
JMU announced it was leaving the CAA, where it was a charter member, for the Sun Belt in early November. Almost simultaneous to the JMU announcement, the CAA sent out a press release stating the Dukes were eliminated from league postseason championships due to existing conference bylaws.
Saturday, a spokesperson for the CAA told the Daily News-Record the conference would’t relent.
“There has been no change in the CAA position since the press release that was issued on November 10, 2021,” the league statement read. “The conference will have no further comment on the matter.”
An America East spokesperson also responded to a request for comment later Saturday afternoon.
"There have been no changes since the Conference released a statement addressing Stony Brook’s championship eligibility on February 2," the statement read. "The Board of Presidents has already considered and reconsidered this matter and has rendered its final decision."
Stony Brook was eventually selected as one of four schools so far tabbed to replace JMU in the CAA, and the America East Conference also voted to uphold a similar bylaw. The Horizon League recently did the same when UIC declared it was heading to the Missouri Valley, but quickly backtracked.
In all, 18 of the 32 Division I conferences are experiencing membership changes. Only the CAA and America East chose to eliminate schools from postseason competition.
Stony Brook athletic director Shawn Heilbron wasn’t shy about calling out both his current and future leagues.
“This is a time for all conferences to stand up and heed the call from Division I SAAC to take immediate action and eliminate any bylaw that unjustly punishes student-athletes,” his statement read. “We should all be united in our support of preserving opportunities for student-athletes rather than taking them away.”
As tournament time in college basketball approaches, the debate that began in the fall is only intensifying. Two weeks ago, JMU’s own SAAC organization requested the school stop showing the CAA’s pregame sportsmanship video ahead of Dukes’ sporting events. SAAC members shot a new video that removed CAA logos and mention of the conference.
“We at the NCAA Division I Student Athlete Advisory Committee are committed to doing everything in our power to uphold the values of the (NCAA) constitution and advocate for the holistic well-being of all Division I student athletes,” that organization’s letter, which was signed by representatives from every conference including the CAA and America East, read in part.
Potentially complicating matters for the CAA was the fact some JMU teams have already missed their postseason opportunities. That includes Dukes volleyball and men’s soccer, which were both strong contenders for the league titles this fall.
Saturday, CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio was in attendance at the conference swim and dive championships, where the JMU women were the four-time reigning champs but unable to contend for a fifth consecutive title.
