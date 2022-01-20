After making clutch plays inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center all season long, James Madison found itself on the other side as UNC Wilmington got a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Jaylen Sims to escape with a 71-70 victory Thursday night in Harrisonburg in Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball action.
JMU (11-5, 2-3 CAA) grabbed a double-digit lead in the opening minutes of the second half and didn’t trail again until Sims’ shot cleared the net with no time left on the clock. It’s the second time this month JMU’s seen a significant second-half lead at home slip away in the final minutes.
Now, despite a hot start, the Dukes will have to work their way back up from near the bottom of the conference standings to have a shot at any kind of postseason. UNCW (10-5, 4-0 CAA) meanwhile, extended its winning streak to seven games and remained the only unbeaten team in CAA play.
“Our guys executed it all the way through and what a big shot Jaylen Sims hit,” UNCW coach Takayo Siddle said. “Everybody that was involved in that play did exactly what they were supposed to do.”
Jaylen Fornes and Trazarien White each had 16 points to lead the Seahawks while Sims hit a pair of big 3’s in what was an otherwise slow night for him with 11 points. Vado Morse scored 25 points in 33 minutes to lead the Dukes, but had to sit out a significant stretch in the second half.
Takal Molson finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, his second consecutive double-double, but missed a late free throw that gave UNCW the opportunity to win in regulation. Justin Amadi added 12 points and nine rebounds, most of that coming in the first half after getting in foul trouble in the second.
“It’s definitely a bad feeling, especially as hard as we played,” Molson said. “But we’ve done the same thing to other teams and we just have to accept it and move on.”
JMU started much faster than it did in its two previous games with a pair of quick 3-pointers by Morse, and the Dukes grabbed seven offensive rebounds in the game’s first six minutes, but struggled to finish those opportunities, which helped the Seahawks hang around.
A dunk by UNCW’s Amari Kelly put his team back on top, 17-16, with 12 minutes left in the opening half. The squads traded blows the rest of the half and despite an 0-for-8 drought for JMU at one point, a couple of set plays to get layups for Amadi helped make it a tie game with 5:30 remaining in the opening period.
But even after JMU hit six straight shots to take a four point lead, the Dukes had another scoring drought on the way, going the final four minutes of the first half without a point. Despite dominating the glass and playing solid defense for 20 minutes, JMU went to the locker room trailing 31-30.
By game’s end, JMU had outperformed UNCW 14-9 on the offensive glass, but the Seahawks finished with 11 more second-chance points.
“We were getting our hands on rebounds and trying to tip them in,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “I don’t think they were the easiest finishes, but there were so many of them that were close. The ones we brought down to the floor were getting stripped there. I was happy with our rebounding effort, but in a one-point game there was a lot you wished you had back.”
JMU came out hitting shots to open the second half and the Dukes opened with a 15-2 run over the first five minutes to stretch out a 12-point lead. But UNCW managed to use transition buckets and solid free throw shooting over the next several minutes to keep James Madison from running away.
After a loose ball found its way to Fornes in the corner, the veteran guard nailed a 3-pointer and drew the fourth foul on Morse in the process, cutting the Dukes’ lead to 54-50 with 7:39 to go.
The Seahawks continued to keep it close as both Morse and Amadi went to the bench with foul trouble, but JMU got key buckets from Terrence Edwards and Terell Strickland to hang onto a four-point edge heading into the final four minutes when Morse and Amadi returned to the floor.
Morse immediately made an impact, nailing a 3-pointer from close to 40-feet away as the shot clock ran down, then connecting on a pair of free throws to push the JMU lead back to seven points.
UNCW wasn’t done, and got a 3-pointer from Sims to make it a three-point game with just a minute to go. After a JMU turnover Shykeim Phillips hit a shot in the lane to make it a 69-68 contest with 40 seconds to go.
Molson then hit one of two free throws to make it a two-point JMU lead with 17 seconds left, leaving the Seahawks with a final look. After calling timeout to retain possession with 1.4 seconds left.
That was enough for Sims to get one last look from the right wing and his buzzer beater kept the Seahawks on top of the CAA standings and gave JMU its first back-to-back losses of the season.
“It was a high-level game, we played to win and competed, but it was just not enough,” Byington said. “I felt much better, even after that shot went in, in this game than that last game. The last game, I didn’t think it was us and I was upset with what we were doing. Tonight, we played to win and competed and just came up a little short.”
