Spotswood High School graduate Steph Ouderkirk helped spark a second-half comeback for James Madison Friday night at Northeastern, but the Huskies held off the Dukes to finish their first-ever season sweep of JMU, 65-52, in Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball action.
After JMU trailed by double-digits for much of the evening, Ouderkirk’s 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter cut the Huskies advantage to 49-48. But the Dukes went more than two minutes without a field goal after that as Northeastern pulled back away with a 16-4 run to close out the game.
JMU stayed relatively close despite one of the worst shooting games in the career of standout forward Kiki Jefferson, who went 1-for-12 from the field before fouling out with eight points.
Kendall Currence had 22 points to lead Northeastern while Ouderkirk had a team-high 13 for the Dukes.
JMU fell to 12-14 and 8-7 in CAA play. Northeastern improved to 13-12 and 7-8 in the conference.
James Madison 10 15 18 9 — 52
Northeastern 18 18 13 16 — 65
JAMES MADISON (52) — Carodine 1 0-0 2, Tinsley 4 0-0 11, Green 3 0-0 9, Goodman 0 1-2 1, Jefferson 1 6-10 8, Tynes 0 1-2 1, Hazell 3 0-1 7, Ouderkirk 4 2-2 13. Totals 16 11-17 52.
NORTHEASTERN (65) — Currence 8 5-5 22, Ntambue 1 1-1 3, May 3 0-0 8, Soriano 2 5-6 9, Calabrese 3 0-0 6, McCartney 0 1-2 1, Clement 2 0-0 5, Motema 4 0-0 9, Parker 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 12-14 65.
3-Point Goals — James Madison (Green 3, Tinsley 3, Ouderkirk 3), Northeastern 5 (May 2, Motema, Currence).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.