Despite having one of its best first halves of the season, a dismal second half led Eastern Mennonite to another loss on Wednesday.
Down by four at halftime, the Royals coughed up 12 turnovers and were outscored by 23 after intermission in their 75-48 loss to Randolph-Macon Yellow in Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's basketball action at Yoder Arena.
EMU head coach Melvin Felix felt the turnovers were the biggest factor in the loss. He said it’s tough to score with that many turnovers in one half.
“Ultimately, it always leads to leak outs and layups on the other end,” Felix said. “Hurts you on both ends, I think that was a big part of [the loss].”
The Yellow Jackets capitalized on Eastern Mennonite’s mistakes by scoring 22 points off turnovers.
Felix said that’s even more of a detriment than the turnovers alone.
“You can’t do that,” Felix said. “It’s different if you’re getting some dead-ball turnovers. … It's not much you can do with that. We’ll get back at it, we’ll work on those things [and] continue to improve.”
The Royals shot nearly 47 percent from the field in the first half, but ultimately ended at 35 percent. The Yellow Jackets were 46 percent from the field in the game, drained nine 3-pointers and had 18 assists.
Felix believes the turnovers also had to do with Randolph-Macon finding good looks at the basket.
“When you’re playing zone, you’re going to have some open 3s that are going to happen,” Felix said. “I think when we turn the ball over, at least to 2-on-1s and 3-on-2s, you’re going to get some assists out of those as well.”
Aviwe Mahlong, an Eastern Mennonite school product, led the Royals with 19 points and seven boards in the game. He also drilled five 3-pointers and nabbed four steals.
Felix is proud of the season Mahlong‘s having, but said the Royals (3-6, 0-4 ODAC) still have to continue to get better as a team.
“He’s having a really good year for us, especially as a sophomore,” Felix said. “He works hard every single day [and] he pushes everybody else.”
Mahlong said they mainly tried to drive to the basket and Randolph-Macon’s defense collapsed when they got in the paint.
“I would just find the open spot and just make shots,” Mahlong said.
Like Felix, Mahlong felt the turnovers were the difference-maker in the second half, but he also felt EMU struggled to score.
“I feel like we rebounded well [and] defended pretty well,” Mahlong said. “We also just couldn’t score that much in the second half and that hurt us.”
The Royals were outrebounded 38-35. To avoid committing many turnovers as they did Wednesday, Mahlong said it’s a matter of taking care of the ball and trusting each other.
Other top EMU scorers included senior DaiJordan Brown with 12 points and sophomore Michael Watlington with six. Randolph-Macon senior Miles Mallory had a double double with the team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds.
The Royals host Wilson College on Saturday and will look to get back on the winning side of things.
Felix provided insight on what needs to improve to do just that.
“Our defense has got to continue to improve a little bit,” Felix said. “Rebounding has got to improve a little bit and I think ball movement has gotta definitely be something we work on.”
Wednesday night marked the third consecutive loss for the Royals and their fourth ODAC loss.
To get out of the hole, Mahlong said it’s all about competing and practicing.
“Trusting each other, not getting down on ourselves and just having our heads up every day,” Mahlong said.
Randolph-Macon 38 37 — 75
Eastern Mennonite 34 14 — 48
RANDOLPH-MACON (75) — Dalli 0 0-0 0, Robinson 9 0-0 14, Coble 2 0-0 3, Mallory 8 2-3 18, Payne 4 0-0 6, Keener 3 0-0 5, Lindsay 0 0-0 0, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Joyce 0 0-0 0, Talbert 7 0-1 13, Mbangue 4 0-1 8, Ally 0 0-0 0, Scott 1 3-4 5. Totals 39 6-11 75.
EASTERN MENNONITE (48) — Brown 7 0-0 12, Davis 0 1-2 1, Mahlong 12 0-0 19, Swingler 0 0-0 0, Burkholder 1 1-2 3, Pacheco 0 1-2 1, McCord 3 0-0 5, Hagerman 0 1-2 1, Watlington 3 0-0 6, Pradales 0 0-0 0, Ondrus 0 0-0 0, McIntyre 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 4-8 48.
3-Point Goals — Randolph-Macon 9 (Robinson 4, Payne 2, Coble, Keener, Talbert), Eastern Mennonite 8 (Mahlong 5, Brown 2, McCord).
