As James Madison tennis head coach Steve Secord walks down the hall near the Dukes' training room inside Godwin Hall, sometimes he sees a familiar face approaching in the other direction.
Secord, who's been JMU's head coach since 1992, is still caught off guard when he sees his son, Canon Secord, walking the halls, but such is the norm this season.
Canon, a four-year standout at nearby Division III Bridgewater College and a Turner Ashby High alum, is using his final year of eligibility with the Dukes — playing under his father for the first time.
"I'll see him walking down the hall and I'll be like, 'Oh yeah, I forgot he's on the team,'" Steve Secord said with a laugh.
And for Canon, it's a similar experience.
"Every day we walk in and we're like, 'Oh, hey!" Canon Secord said. "We see each other a lot and I think my mom's kind of jealous that she doesn't get to see me as much as he does every day."
But growing up in a household with a father that was a two-time Colonial Athletic Association champion during his playing days at JMU before leading the Dukes for the past 31 years, Canon wasn't pressured to play tennis.
He didn't take the sport seriously for most of his childhood. Sure, he'd hit a few tennis balls as a child since he was around the program for as long as he can remember, but Canon wasn't playing the sport competitively in his youth.
Instead, a young Canon played baseball, batting from the right side of the batter's box and throwing with his right hand, even though he writes left-handed.
But once he approached high school, Canon decided to switch sports.
And when he did, tennis was calling his name.
His baseball coach was moving out of the area, so Canon decided to try the sport his father's entire professional life revolved around.
But Steve's schedule was as busy as the Dukes' coach, so he joined Spotswood Country Club so that Canon could learn the sport with the tennis pro there.
As he worked with Rick Etchells, Canon's game started to blossom. He made the state semifinals in singles during his junior year at TA, and when his senior year rolled around, he was unbeatable.
Canon was a perfect 17-0 in his final high school season before playing at Bridgewater. And once he arrived with the Eagles, Canon quickly tasted success at the collegiate level.
In his first match with the Eagles, Canon downed Gettysburg's Nicl D'Amore in straight sets. Afterward, he called his parents and was excited about his first win because he "had seen some of the hard work come together."
But in his next match, things didn't go as well. Canon dropped the match to Salisbury's Colt Williamson in a tight loss, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-5).
"I was just like, 'I hate losing,'" Canon Secord recalled.
And well, he didn't lose much after that in his Bridgewater career.
Canon went 15-2 his first year before an 11-2 mark during his sophomore season, a perfect 13-0 his junior year, and 14-1 during his senior campaign. That's 53-5 with the Eagles en route to being named a three-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic granting all athletes an extra year of eligibility and Canon graduating from Bridgewater with a degree in business administration, he looked around at different schools where he could spend that last year.
Canon and Steve talked with various coaches about their programs, but it came down to what would be a good fit academically, where Canon would need one year of school to finish a postgraduate program.
And as a lifelong JMU fan, that was always an option. Plus, Canon was interested in cybersecurity, which JMU has a one-year program for. So the reunion with his father was inevitable, joining the Dukes and bringing a veteran mindset with him as Canon is just one of three players that isn't a freshman or sophomore on the team.
The move was a big jump in the level of play from Division III to Division I, but Steve thought his son was ready for it.
And at the end of the day, Canon's storied Bridgewater career allowed him to approach the JMU campaign with a free mindset.
"I think the day-to-day commitment is a bit different, but I knew he was capable of it fitness wise and he's worked really hard," Steve Secord said. "We just approached it as, 'Dude, this is house money. You've got nothing to lose. You've had a great career, let's see what you can do at this level.'"
For Canon, the most significant difference between the two levels is the consistent high-level play. He'd run into a high-level player at Bridgewater during tournaments, but at JMU, it's every match.
"It's a big difference," Canon Secord said. "A lot of these guys have played for lots of years, I know a lot of Division III guys have as well, but it's a lot more tense. You want to minimize your mistakes because the other person is trying to do the same thing, but also a lot of strategy and consistency. … Just doing the simple things right."
Canon, who only lost five singles matches in four years at Bridgewater, is 3-7 in singles play with the Dukes this year. But in his first singles match since October, Canon earned his third win over Mount St. Mary's Oscar Castro in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 on Sunday afternoon in Harrisonburg.
The JMU connection for Canon has paid off not only on the courts this year but off of it too.
He used to accompany the team on road trips in his childhood, so when a handful of alums showed up at the Dukes' match at VCU on Jan. 22, he knew them.
It's been helpful in the professional space, too. Canon held an internship at a cloud company run by Kevin Jones, a former JMU tennis player who played with Steve during his time in Harrisonburg this past summer.
"We've really developed a brotherhood, but you're able to reach out to anybody that's played and they all know what the culture is like here at JMU," Canon Secord said. "Credit to my dad for doing a lot of that and making sure that everybody is able to rely on each other and they get along really well."
As JMU's season enters a final couple of months, the opportunity to have Canon on the team is something that Steve said he wasn't expecting to happen.
"Everything he's got to do, I think is perfect for him and his journey," Steve Secord said. "It is really cool. I didn't ever really think that it would work out. When he went to Bridgewater, I thought it was great. For us to have this year, it's really special — it's been a lot of fun."
For Canon, the full-circle moment with his dad serving as his coach for his final collegiate season is unique — even if he still calls him dad instead of coach on the court.
"I think it's great to wrap up my career at JMU," Canon Secord said. "Not only at the college that I've grown up around, but with my dad, there's not a lot of words that I can say except that I'm grateful that it ended up with him."
