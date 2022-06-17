Collegiate summer baseball leagues around the country are underway and there are more than 20 James Madison players playing this summer.
Here’s a look at how the Dukes have fared so far with their respective summer teams:
Appalachian League
Ryan Murphy, left-handed pitcher, Kingsport Axmen: Murphy has starred in a trio of starts this summer, posting a 1.59 ERA through 17 innings. The Vienna native has only surrendered 10 hits, while striking out 13.
Cal Ripken League
Jason Schiavone, catcher, Bethesda Big Train: A standout freshman catcher with the Dukes this spring, Schiavone is hitting .286 with the Big Train, clubbing three doubles and a home run, while accounting for five RBIs.
Todd Mozoki, right-handed pitcher, Bethesda Big Train: Through three appearances this summer, Mozoki has tossed six innings, allowing a pair of earned runs with seven strikeouts.
Coastal Plain League
CJ Czerwinski, right-handed pitcher, Lexington County Blowfish: The Red Lion, Pa., native has recorded four appearances, including one start so far this summer, racking up 6.2 innings of work. In that time, Czerwinski has allowed just one earned run while striking out seven with a trio of walks.
Mason Dunaway, infielder, Peninsula Pilots: After his season was cut short in the final weekend at JMU due to injury, Dunaway has gotten off to a hot start this summer. He’s batting .316 with three doubles and only one strikeout through six games.
Carmine Poppiti, right-handed pitcher, Peninsula Pilots: Poppiti has made two relief appearances with the Pilots, recording 4.2 innings while striking out five with a 7.71 ERA.
Hunter Entsminger, right-handed pitcher, Savannah Bananas: When he’s not playing Bob Ross for a social-media video, Entsminger has proven to be effective out of the bullpen for the Bananas with 8.1 innings pitched this summer.
New England Collegiate Baseball League
Kyle Novak, infielder, Upper Valley Nighthawks: The Dukes’ everyday first baseman is hitting .214 to open the summer with two RBIs and no strikeouts in eight games.
Valley Baseball League
Sean Culkin, right-handed pitcher, Harrisonburg Turks: A go-to bullpen arm for the Dukes has made four relief appearances with the Turks, logging 11.2 innings with nine strikeouts, five walks and a 4.62 ERA.
Matt Kleinfelter, right-handed pitcher, Harrisonburg Turks: Kleinfelter has made four appearances out of the bullpen, logging 8.1 innings with 13 strikeouts and just four walks.
Evan Smith, right-handed pitcher, Harrisonburg Turks: Smith has been dominant on the mound this summer, tossing 12 innings without allowing an earned run. During that stretch, he’s tossed a complete-game shutout and has made three total appearances on the mound.
Casey Smith, infielder/right-handed pitcher, Harrisonburg Turks: Making four appearances out of the bullpen, Smith has been stellar in relief for the Turks. He struck out six in 6.1 innings of shutout relief work.
Jaylon Lee, outfielder, Harrisonburg Turks: The Eastern Mennonite transfer is hitting .237 to open the summer with a pair of doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.
Tyler Muscar, left-handed pitcher, Purcellville Cannons: Muscar has made five appearances out of the bullpen, tossing 7.1 innings while recording 15 strikeouts.
Joe Vogatsky, right-handed pitcher, Purcellville Cannons: The hard-throwing righty Vogatsky has logged 10.2 innings through a pair of starts this summer. He’s been dominant in his efforts, giving up just one earned run en route to a 0.84 ERA with nine strikeouts and two walks.
Ryan Cook, right-handed pitcher, Staunton Braves: Cook, a Fort Defiance High graduate, has appeared in three games, logging three innings, allowing four runs, while walking five and striking out one.
Grant Painter, infielder/outfielder, Staunton Braves: The Riverheads High alum is hitting .258 with a double and four RBIs.
Fenwick Trimble, outfielder, Winchester Royals: The All-CAA Rookie Team selection is batting .200 with four doubles, one home run and five RBIs through 10 games with Winchester.
Jalen Buster, infielder, Woodstock River Bandits: Buster has played in eight games, batting .208 with one double, four RBIs, three walks and no strikeouts.
Jacob Steinburg, right-handed pitcher/utility, Woodstock River Bandits: A two-way threat for the Dukes, Steinburg has made four relief appearances, logging five innings with four walks and four strikeouts en route to a 1.80 ERA. He’s also batting .200 in two games at the plate.
