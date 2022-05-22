WINCHESTER — After keeping its season alive with comeback wins late Saturday and early Sunday, Shenandoah’s final rally against Catholic’s top two starters came up just short.
The top-seeded and 14th-ranked Hornets — who let a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning as the visiting team slip away after giving up 13 unanswered runs, including 11 from the fourth inning through the sixth inning — saw a spectacular season come to an end with a 13-10 loss to the second-seeded Cardinals on Sunday in the winner-take-all championship game of the NCAA Division III Winchester Regional at Bridgeforth Field.
After losing to Catholic 6-5 Saturday afternoon, SU (37-12-1) rallied from an 8-2 deficit entering the seventh inning to beat St. Joseph’s University-Long Island (N.Y.) 10-8 on Saturday night, then forced a second championship-round contest with a 6-3 win on Sunday morning against Catholic (32-13). The Cardinals led that contest 2-0 after one inning before being shut down by a stellar pitching effort from starting pitcher Jacob Bell, a junior reliever who threw 7.1 innings in his just his second start of the year.
Down 13-7, SU scored three runs on six hits and a walk against Catholic’s No. 2 starter Jack Zaffiro, who entered the game in the eighth inning, and ace pitcher and pro prospect Tucker Alch, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound right-handed junior who throws in the low 90 mph range.
The Hornets brought the tying run to plate twice in the ninth, but Alch struck out No. 3 hitter Kyle Lisa and tied up righty cleanup hitter Pearce Bucher, who grounded softly to first base to send Catholic players into a dogpile celebration in front of the crowd of 583. It’s the first time the Cardinals — who will play in next weekend’s best-of-3 Super Regionals against an opponent to be determined — have ever advanced past the regional round.
The Hornets made the Super Regionals in their last NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019, but the Cards prevented that from being in the cards for SU this year. They did so mainly as a result of hitting five home runs against a Hornets pitching staff that had held opponents to four runs or fewer in seven of its previous nine postseason games.
“Unfortunately, Catholic had the long ball,” SU head coach Kevin Anderson said. “They tattooed us. Our guys, to their credit, came back. Our guys just kept battling and battling, and we were one big hit away from basically tying it or even getting the lead.”
Anderson gave a lot of credit to Catholic for finding a way to storm back after falling behind 6-0 right off the bat in the second game. The Hornets sent 11 batters to the plate and had three singles, two doubles, one walk and two batters reach after being hit by pitches. Haden Madagan (2-for-5 with four RBIs in the title game) drove in two of those runs with the first of his two doubles.
Two at-bats into the bottom of the first, first baseman Zach Burton (2-for-4 with two runs) got the comeback started with a two-run home run, his fifth, off Tad Dean, who had an otherwise brilliant day on Sunday. The Sherando graduate earned his sixth save by pitching 1.2 innings of perfect relief of Bell in Game 1, and he started and gave SU a 6-2 lead after three innings in Game 2. Dean came off the mound screaming in the third after he fielded a comebacker and started a 1-2-3 inning-ending double play.
Anderson would use five pitchers over the next four innings, with the first four giving up at least two runs each.
“[Catholic] has power, and they can hurt you,” said Anderson of a team that averages 8.8 runs per game and has six players with five or more home runs. “If you leave a breaking ball over the plate or a fastball down the middle, they can do damage, and they did today.”
The Cardinals took the lead for good with a five-run fifth. Saturday’s starter against St. Joseph's, Reilly Owen, allowed all four batters he faced to reach to make it 6-3. He was replaced by Matt Barnes (1-1), who gave up a sacrifice fly to Tighe Watson to make it 6-4, then gave up a three-run home run to the Winchester Regional’s Most Outstanding Player, leadoff hitter and second baseman Dante Pozzi (4-for-5, three runs) that made it 7-6. The home run was his sixth.
“In the first game [Sunday], I saw a lot of off-speed, and I didn’t have my best outing,” said Pozzi, who went 0 for 3 with a walk in Game 1. “I sort of picked up on the trend, and it was a 1-1 curveball, low and in, and I just golfed it out. .. It was an awesome feeling.”
Catholic added another run in the fifth to make it 8-6, then tacked on five more in the sixth. SU lefty Cade Templeton gave up three straight home runs in that inning, with lefty Ben Nardi starting it with a three-run line drive to center on the first pitch he saw (his seventh home run). Peter Giombetti (14th home run) and Matt Tesoriero (fifth) followed with solo shots.
While the Cardinals were wracking up runs, SU’s offense was being shut down by Cody Bosak (3-2). Bosak began the year as a starter but his last six appearances had come in relief, including one shutout inning on Saturday against the Hornets. He hadn’t pitched more than five innings in a game all year.
Against SU, the righty Bosak gave Catholic 6.1 innings in which he allowed three runs (all earned), seven hits, one walk and struck out two batters.
He threw 92 pitches, but it didn’t look like he would last long initially. He relieved Cody Mounts in the first with two outs and allowed the first four batters he saw to reach, hitting two of them and giving up an RBI single to Kooper Anderson (3-for-5 with two RBIs) and an RBI double to Frankie Ritter (4-for-6 with two runs) before retiring Gavin Horning (2-for-5, RBI).
“The first inning, I wasn’t really gripping my curveball real well, so it was kind of slipping out,” Bosak said. “We kind of went with the slider after that, and it really worked. They started getting over the ball, and we started getting in the change-up after that. That was basically it, then just throw strikes.”
Anderson had an RBI single in the seventh against Bosak to break up the shutout streak and make it 13-7. In the eighth, Madagan was the first person to face Alch, who threw 120 pitches in a complete game win against Stevens Tech on Friday. With the bases loaded and two outs, Madagan drove in two runs with a grounder that kicked off the back of the third-base bag and into foul territory to make it 13-9. Alch struck out Henry Delavergne to end the threat.
SU challenged again in the ninth with singles by Anderson and Matt Moon to start, then got an RBI single with one out by Horning. But after getting Lisa, Alch tied up Bucher and got him to hit an unassisted grounder to first.
“I was not expecting a slider in like that,” said Bucher, who went 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to 36 games. “It was a lot firmer than the first one he threw me. It might have been a curveball actually.”
Though it was a disappointing loss, SU could at least take solace that it gave itself a chance to win after falling behind 13-6.
“Offense, defense, pitching, we have three phases we can put together and really come back and make a charge in a game,” Bucher said. “I just don’t really think we ever quit.”
Shenandoah 600 000 121 — 10 16 1
Catholic 200 515 00x — 13 17 1
Dean, Owen, Barnes, House, Templeton, Verzaleno and Wood. Mounts, Bosak, Zaffiro, Alch and Fisher. W — Bosak (3-2). L — Barnes (1-1). HR — CUA: Burton, first inning, one on. Pozzi, fourth inning, two on. Nardi, sixth inning, two on. Giombetti, sixth inning, none on. Tesoriero, sixth inning, none on.
