Those veteran players get the opportunity to open their final quest for an NCAA title on home turf as the Hornets open action Friday at 11 a.m. against The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) at Bridgeforth Stadium. That contest will be followed by Immaculata against Christopher Newport at 2:30 p.m. as the four teams battle to survive the double-elimination Winchester Regional.
SU (38-7) will put a veteran team on the field. The Hornets’ regular lineup features four graduate students and three seniors, and their top three starting pitchers are seniors.
“We have a lot of seasoned veterans and numerous players who this is their last shot,” said SU coach Kevin Anderson on Wednesday afternoon. “They know that. As a coach, you don’t really emphasize it because you don’t want to put more pressure on them than what it really is. You just try to stay focused on the task at hand. But in the back of their mind, a lot of guys know this is it.”
Anderson hopes his squad can use that experience and the home surroundings to its advantage as well as the recent ODAC Tournament, in which SU finished as the runner-up to Lynchburg. The Hornets (No. 3), Lynchburg (No. 6), and Randolph-Macon (No. 20) are all ranked nationally this week and are in the NCAA field. Roanoke, the other team in the ODAC final four, received votes in this week’s poll.
“Our guys gave a tremendous effort in the ODAC Tournament,” Anderson said. “There were four really good teams there and as you can see three of us are in regionals and I know Roanoke was in consideration for an at-large bid. Basically, that was very similar to what a regional is and what a regional is all about.”
And make no mistake, Anderson believes this region is tough to survive. No. 10 Christopher Newport (31-9) recently knocked off No. 2 Salisbury (30-5). Immaculata (29-11) has regular-season wins over TCNJ and the Captains. TCNJ (23-22) is on a hot streak after coming in as the fifth seed and winning the New Jersey Athletic Conference title.
“This is a real salty regional,” Anderson said. “If you look at the strength of schedules of all of us — and if you go around the country all of [the regionals] are tough don’t get me wrong — whoever wins this could do some damage at Super Regionals and the World Series.”
Anderson said TCNJ’s overall record might be a little deceiving, and he’s very wary of the team, which played Salisbury to a couple of tough losses (2-1 and 11-7) in an early season doubleheader and went 4-1 to win the NJAC title.
The Lions’ offense is led by shortstop Justin Marcario, who is batting .356 with 27 RBIs. Designated hitter Ryan Goodall is hitting .269 but packs some pop with 10 homers and 13 doubles. Goodall has scored 47 runs and driven in 46.
What really caught Anderson’s eye was two big starting pitchers. Jackson Malouf, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound sophomore, is 5-1 with a 1.84 ERA. The lefty has struck out 65 batters in 63.2 innings, and opponents are hitting just .230 against him. Ben Amon, a 6-6 senior righty, has a 6-2 record with a 3.07 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 73.1 innings.
“About mid-year, they changed the lineup around a little bit and it started clicking,” Anderson said of the Lions. “They’ve peaked offensively at the right time. On the mound, they’ve got two big-time pitchers, a righty and a lefty. We’re not sure who we are going to see, so we’ve got to prepare for both. Both guys are going to be upper 80’s and low 90’s with breaking balls. Each time they start, they’ve been getting to the seventh pretty consistently.”
The Hornets’ pitching staff will be without one of its key contributors. Senior Reilly Owen (6-1), who came out after two innings in a start on May 7, can’t play.
“He’s been a mainstay in our rotation for three years,” Anderson said of Owen. “The MRI showed some damage there to some ligaments, so we’ll take the next steps. It’s very unfortunate. He’s just a fantastic young man who has answered the bell for us every week and has never had a sore arm the whole time he was here. … That’s a big hit for us.”
Anderson said the Hornets’ pitching rotation would be seniors Jacob Bell, Jacob Faivre, and Michael Prosperi, along with freshman Michael Meyers, who first started in the ODAC Tournament last week.
Bell will look to shut down TCNJ in the opener. The right-hander is 8-0 with a sterling 1.72 ERA. The former James Wood High School standout is coming off six shutout innings in an 11-2 win over Roanoke in the Hornets’ ODAC opener.
The Hornets have a devastating offense with six players batting more than .300. Right fielder Gavin Horning leads the onslaught with a .429 average, including seven homers and 55 RBIs. First baseman Pearce Bucher (.367, 42 RBIs), designated hitter Colby Martin (.364, 48 runs, six homers, 43 RBIs), and shortstop Frankie Ritter (.358, 48 runs) all have higher averages than TCNJ’s top hitter. Left fielder, Haden Madagan (.294) has delivered some pop with seven homers and 40 RBIs.
Speed could play a big factor in the contest. Led by Martin (28), Ritter (18), Horning (17) and center fielder Kooper Anderson (15), the Hornets have swiped 100 bases this season, while the Lions have just 33.
Kevin Anderson said his biggest concern on Wednesday afternoon was pairing his roster to the NCAA mandate.
“We have to get our roster down to 25,” he said, noting how many contributors have helped SU win games this season. “That has been very agonizing for us as coaches because we play a lot of players. … It’s been hard for us to try to get it to 25 and we’re still not there yet.”
Leaving some players off hurts because Anderson is so fond of this team.
“I could not be more proud of a group of young men,” he said. “They’ve been very resilient and had a lot of comeback victories. … It has really been the epitome of a team effort. It’s a very special group of young men.”
Friday’s other matchup will bring intrigue, too.
Christopher Newport had a remarkable 22-1 mark at home during the regular season but was 6-5 on the road and 3-3 at neutral sites.
The Captains’ offense is led by right fielder Ayden Stuffel (.367), catcher Zach Dzarnowski (.361, 28 RBIs), left fielder Alec Reilly (.296, six homers, 42 RBIs) and first baseman/outfielder Justin Bowers (.271, eight homers, 37 RBIs). They have three outstanding starters in Jack Braley (4-1, 1.74 ERA), Jackson Baird (6-1, 2.67) and Dylan Weber (7-2, 3.48).
Immaculata, which won its three Atlantic East Tournament games by a collective 30-3 margin, features some big sticks. The Mighty Macs are led by catcher Josh Crowding (.420, five homers, 53 RBIs), first baseman Joey Wright (.373, 35 RBIs), third baseman Joey Sacco (.360, 26 RBIs) and speedy center fielder Frank Margiotta (.320, 51 runs, 28 steals).
Immaculata also has three standout pitchers in Jason Hughes (9-1, 1.38 ERA, 98 strikeouts in 68 innings), Ryan Crowell (8-2, 3.84), and Stephen DiBatista (5-2, 2.02).
Friday’s winners and losers will play on Saturday, with two elimination games scheduled. Sunday’s title game is scheduled for 11 a.m.; if one more game is necessary, it will follow that one.
Anderson says there can’t be a letdown at the plate, in the field, or on the mound to advance.
“It’s just the matter of us, quite frankly, putting all three phases of the game together, performing to our potential and executing,” he said of the winning formula. “These guys are going to give us a great effort.”
Anderson noted that regardless of what happens in the regionals he has 19 players who have something else scheduled after the games are finished. Those players won’t be able to attend the university graduation on Saturday, but thanks in a big part to SU president Tracy Fitzsimmons those players will have a ceremony on Monday.
“Her support, the Board of Trustees and her people, it’s been unbelievable,” he said.
