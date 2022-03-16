It's become a staple of James Madison softball as Dukes coach Loren LaPorte loves sticking a big bat at the top of the order.
As JMU looks to get back on track after a tough start to the 2022 season, one place where the Dukes have excelled is with fourth-year first baseman Hannah Shifflett in the leadoff spot.
Shifflett, a Charlottesville product, is hitting .354 with five home runs and 11 RBI, all team highs for the Dukes (6-10) who head to Memphis for a weekend tournament beginning Friday. LaPorte has traditionally looked for power in the leadoff position — former JMU All-American Kate Short, ne Gordon, the program’s all-time leading slugger filled that role until this season — and Shifflett has filled in nicely.
“I’ve just been trying to play to the best of my ability,” Shifflett said. “Knowing how good we’ve been in the past, I want to show the young players they are just as capable as the players who came before. It’s all part of the learning curve.”
Shifflett has been a fixture on the diamond at JMU for four years, but not necessarily in the batting order. In previous seasons, the Dukes’ often used the designated hitter position to bat in Shifflett’s place.
Her 48 at bats in 16 games this season is already a career high. She’s also drawn a team-high six walks thus far and nine of her 17 hits have been for extra bases.
“Hitting leadoff is something new for me and I wasn’t really expecting to jump up there,” Shifflett said. “But I love having that ability to start off the game for the team. Hitting is contagious, so getting on base as much as possible puts the rest of the lineup in position to do their best.”
LaPorte’s faith in putting Shifflett in key spots is well earned. The JMU coach has known Shifflett since she was barely old enough to swing a bat. LaPorte was an assistant coach at Radford when Shifflett’s sister Kristen was on her way to becoming that school’s all-time home run leader.
Now she’s seen Hannah grow from a little girl hanging around the ballpark to a veteran leader with a Women’s College World Series ring.
“Her game right now is what you want to have happen as a coach,” LaPorte said. “Her growth, maturity and just the whole mindset. She’s been a starter and played all four years. I think the only thing holding her back was her full confidence in herself. This year, out of any year, is playing so loose and free. This year she is so different. She’s not letting things get to her.”
That mindset has been an important example for the rest of the team as JMU deals with a slow start coming off the 2021 run to the national semifinal round of the WCWS.
JMU opens the Memphis tournament Friday at 10 a.m. against Northwestern State and follow it up with a game that afternoon against the host Memphis Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.