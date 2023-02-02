Shifflett Serves As Core Leader For Eagles

BRIDGEWATER — It certainly isn’t how she envisioned her senior season going, but her role remains the same.
Mary Ruth Shifflett, a 5-foot-7 guard out of Grottoes, made an impact immediately as a freshman for the Bridgewater women’s basketball team in 2019-20 and appeared primed to have a long, decorated career with the program.
And the Spotswood alum had indeed done just that, starting 44 of 45 games in her career before her season was cut short due to an injury in December of 2021.
Known as a tenacious defender who can slow down the opposing team’s best player while contributing consistently and methodically on the offensive end, Shifflett quickly gained the respect of her teammates in the program.
And despite not playing this year due to injury, respect, and admiration remain from everyone around her.
“Although Mary Ruth has not been able to play due to injury, she brings so much positivity to our team, and it has been great having a familiar face leading us,” said Abby Branner, another former Trailblazer that is in her first season on the Eagles’ roster after taking a year away from the sport.
Shifflett has career averages of 8.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game — numbers that likely won’t stand out with a quick look at the boxscore following a game.
But since high school, where she won multiple state titles as a starting guard for Spotswood under head coach Chris Dodson, Shifflett’s role has gone beyond the stats.
“As a leader off the court, I try to support my teammates in the ways they need support,” Shifflett said. “Most times, it is just encouragement. Other times, it is rebounding for teammates or helping them get in reps.”
The Eagles are in their first season under head coach Stephanie Flamini and have had immediate success, posting a 14-5 mark thus far.
Fresh off a win over first-place Washington and Lee on Wednesday, an Old Dominion Athletic Conference title is certainly possible.
“I think the key to early success is everyone’s effort and willingness to embrace the new culture of working together and playing as a team,” Shifflett said.
In her first season at BC, Flamini has often leaned on Shifflett for leadership with a new group of players as both sides adjust.
It has worked, with the senior’s longstanding respect going a long way and her absence serving as motivation when the games begin.
“Mary Ruth is an unbelievable leader,” said Flamini, a longtime head coach at the college level. “She has been a huge part of our success with her knowledge, support, and enthusiasm.”
Shifflett likely envisioned her senior season in uniform, making key defensive stops and timely shots on offense.
Instead, she’s been forced to the bench in street clothes with a sore throat from all the cheer and support she’s providing.
Although Shifflett’s on-court role has changed, the importance she plays off may have only increased.
“I am so glad we have her in our program,” Flamini said. “She is truly one of a kind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.