A return home didn’t alleviate James Madison’s shooting struggles Thursday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center as Villanova came to town and handed the Dukes a 76-67 loss.
Maddy Siegrest had a huge game for the visitors, finishing with 36 points and 17 rebounds, as the Dukes have now lost four consecutive games for the first time since the 2007-08 season. Kiki Jefferson was also great for the Dukes, scoring 25 points to go with nine rebounds before fouling out as JMU (3-6) mounted a late comeback attempt.
Lior Garzon added 16 points for Nova (4-5), which had lost three of its past four games coming in, while Jamia Hazell had 15 and Claire Neff 13 for JMU. Jaylin Carodine finished with five points and team-high 15 rebounds for the Dukes, but her team once again struggled to shoot from the outside, going 2-for-14 from 3-point range.
“I’m frustrated,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “We’re not playing to the level that we need to play. That’s straight up what it is and it disappoints me. You could spin this a lot of ways, but we’re not playing hard enough or well enough right now. We’re going to break through, but I hope it’s sooner rather than later.”
Siegrist, returning from an injury that kept her out of the Wildcats’ previous six games, made an immediate impact on the boards and scoring in the paint as her 11 points in as many minutes to start the game helped Nova build a nine-point advantage early in the second quarter.
But Jefferson was doing everything she could to match Siegrist and keep the Dukes in it, hitting off-balance jumpers and tracking down loose balls as JMU continued to otherwise struggle on offense.
By halftime JMU was, for the fifth consecutive game, cold from 3-point range. The Dukes hit just once on six attempts from deep in the opening 20 minutes while Siegrist and Garzon were able to find enough holes in JMU’s zone defense to push the Wildcats to a 42-33 lead at intermission.
As the second half began the theme of neither team being able to slow down the other’s star continued with three quick buckets from Jefferson cutting into the Villanova lead, but Siegrist wouldn’t let the Dukes completely seize the momentum.
“I felt like our approach to the challenge was not met with confidence or aggression,” O’Regan said. “Maddy Siegrist is extremely talented and deserves the national credit she’s going to get this year. Use the first play of the game as an example. They run around, she gets a shot. We don’t hit her at all. She gets an offensive rebound and we don’t touch her. She misses the shot and gets another offensive rebound. There’s no contact and that sets the tone for me. You got a kid who hasn’t played for six games and gets to touch the ball three times in a row and gets to the free throw line without a hard foul. That’s a microcosm of the whole thing for me.”
JMU got within five midway through the third period, but when O’Regan went to the bench to get Jefferson a breather the Wildcats took advantage and a buzzer-beating layup by Garzon sent Nova into the final quarter with a 56-46 lead.
“We had to be able to find stops and we couldn’t,” Jefferson said. “It was very tough.”
The Wildcats extended the lead to 15 points in the opening moments of the fourth as everyone on the JMU roster other than Jefferson and Hazell seemed hesitant to pull the trigger even when left open.
But just as it appeared Nova might cruise to the finish line, the Dukes got some long-awaited offensive production from the Clemson transfer Neff, who knocked down a 3-pointer at the top of the key then a baseline jumper as JMU cut the lead to six points with five minutes to go.
The Dukes stayed within a couple of possessions into the final forty seconds before Jefferson was called for an intentional foul, her fifth personal. The ensuing free throws and possession allowed the Wildcats to push the lead back to double digits and eliminated any hope of JMU coming all the way back.
Now the Dukes will face the challenge of trying to end the losing streak against another quality opponent when West Virginia comes to visit on Sunday.
Villanova 22 20 14 20 - 76
James Madison 15 18 13 21 - 67
VILLANOVA (76) Garzon 6 1-2 16, Herlihy 2 1-2 5, Siegrist 13 9-14 36, Olsen 1 2-4 5, ullin 2 0-0 6, Runyan 1 0-0 3, Jones 1 0-0 3, Cauley 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 13-22 76.
JAMES MADISON (67) Goodman 2 0-0 4, Carodine 0 5-6 5, Green 0 2-2 2, Hazell 6 3-5 15, Jefferson 9 7-9 25, Neff 5 2-5 13, Tinsley 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 19-27 67.
3-Point Goals: Villanova 9 (Garzon 3, Mullin 2, Siegrist, Olsen, Runyan, Jones). James Madison 2 (Tinsley, Neff).
