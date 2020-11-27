James Madison already knows these foes well, and the Dukes are only going to get to know them better soon.
As part of the Colonial Athletic Association’s revamped format for the season that was postponed from this fall to the coming spring, JMU will play in the CAA South Division along with Elon, Richmond and William & Mary. The four squads will all face each other twice beginning March 6 and running through the end of the regular-season slate.
Like the Dukes, the three other teams residing in the division recently concluded their fall practices. The Daily News-Record checked in with the Phoenix, the Spiders and the Tribe to learn how those respective programs handled the fall and how they’re approaching the spring.
Elon Phoenix
Second-year Elon coach Tony Trisciani said the Phoenix stayed coronavirus-free throughout the fall, were able to practice 12 times and each week of drills allowed him to emphasize a critical aspect of the game.
“We’ve been trying to hit a lot of important scenarios,” he said. “As you watch a lot of football this fall, really more football than we’ve ever had a chance to watch before, you just see a lot of the end-of-half, end-of-game scenarios that win or lose ball games for teams, so we’ve committed time in meetings and in practice to cover those scenarios more in detail.”
Elon devoted one week to short-yardage plays and the two-minute drill, and another week was for overtimes and two-point plays.
Last year, the Phoenix fell to William & Mary, 31-29, in five overtimes and that result is one Trisciani pointed to when explaining why his practices had themes and particular focuses this fall.
“You go into five overtimes and you get yourself in the two-point play scenario,” he said. “Starting in Overtime 3 when it’s required and then Overtime 5 when it’s alternating two-point plays, so you better have a bigger library of two-point plays.”
In 2019, Elon finished 5-6 and lost twice by three points or fewer. This spring the margin for error is slim and suffering an overtime loss or a close defeat could be the difference between having a shot to win the division or reach the postseason and simply coming up short.
And with the roster Trisciani has back, there’s reason for optimism.
Senior quarterback Davis Cheek is one of the CAA’s top signal-callers, having completed 60 percent of his throws for 5,624 yards and 34 touchdowns compared to 16 interceptions for his career. On defense, Elon returns junior defensive back Cole Coleman, its leading tackler from 2019, along with fellow starters defensive lineman Tristen Cox and linebacker Ty Sponseller.
“Those guys are staying healthy, getting quality reps,” Trisciani said. “I feel good about where those guys are at going into the spring.”
Trisciani said nothing was finalized yet, but that Elon would likely play two non-conference games in addition to its CAA schedule. He said squaring off with JMU, Richmond and William & Mary would be tough enough, though.
“It’s kind of like having an NFL divisional rival that you play the home-and-home with,” he said, “but it’s not something we’re used to doing, certainly. But it’s the 2020 season, so it is what it is.
“And really in our league, it’s less about who you’re playing, but when you’re playing them. So we could face one of our divisional opponents early in the season and they could be a completely different team facing them in Game 2 and we could be a different team, different personnel, with different people available and injuries.”
Richmond Spiders
Fifteen practices were extremely valuable for Richmond, providing a glimpse at how the Spiders may operate this spring.
“It was an opportunity for our younger guys to get out there, get some experience and develop,” Richmond senior linebacker and captain Tyler Dressler said. “And it even was a good experience for our older guys to get out there and get in the rhythm of things again. So overall, it was a complete success and we’re excited to see what the spring offers.”
Dressler said to cap their fall drills, fourth-year Spiders coach Russ Huesman split the captains up and had them schoolyard pick teams for a scrimmage. Huesman said he did it to give his players a morale boost.
“Let them have a little bit of fun,” Huesman said. “You know with the monotony of not playing a game this fall, you almost got to do some things to keep ‘em energized and focused.”
There was meaningful teaching from coaches and important practice reps for players, too, according to Huesman. He said in a normal fall coaches don’t have time to evaluate freshmen, but him and his staff were able to without the interruption of a regular-season routine.
“Normally when you get a freshman, you make a decision about if they’re going to play or not and then they go on the scout team,” Huesman said, “and then you don’t really get the opportunity to work with ‘em as much as you’d like. This one really gave the opportunity to get some of those young kids better and a lot of attention, so it was good. And we were fairly healthy, so we had decent numbers out there. I thought it worked out.”
There are five true freshmen who could see playing time this spring based on how they performed in the fall, Huesman said. Dressler noted three freshmen standouts – defensive back Malik Mustapha, cornerback Aamir Hall and wide receiver Jasiah Williams.
And Huesman will need younger players to play well, if his plan for the spring is going to work.
“We’re going to play a lot of people,” Huesman said. “We’re into win. We want to win, and if we get an opportunity for playoffs, we’d want that. But I think for me to wear out Dressler, [senior defensive linemen] Colby Ritten and Kobie Turner and some of our offensive linemen and other older guys in the spring and then expect them to be feeling pretty good about themselves in the fall, I don’t know if that’s the right thing.
“So maybe instead of getting Dressler his 60, 65 snaps, he may only get 30 and we’ll put others in there and roll some people. I think take some wear and tear off their bodies so they’re also ready for the fall. But we’re going to compete and I’m not going to put anybody out there that just can’t compete or aren’t ready to compete.”
Huesman said he believes the team has 19 to 22 players capable of playing defense and another 19 to 22 players who can contribute on offense. Richmond is unlikely to play any non-conference games in the spring, Huesman said.
William & Mary Tribe
Mike London, the second-year William & Mary coach, has reason to be eager regarding the future of his team.
The Tribe have significant-impact sophomores scattered across the roster after they played contributing roles as freshmen last fall.
“Even though we lost a large group of seniors,” London said, “with the freshmen that came in last year, a lot of them played. They got real game experience. We played two FBS teams, Virginia and East Carolina. Played the tough CAA schedule and you saw players emerge in terms of their skill set and abilities. And even despite the pandemic and those challenges, they got bigger, faster and stronger.”
London said William & Mary had to divvy up its fall routine into three phases because of coronavirus protocols. Phase 1 brought freshmen and transfers into Williamsburg, and on the heels of their quarantine period, they were able to work out in small pods. Phase 2 brought returning players back to campus for the same acclimation period. Then finally Phase 3 had the whole team together for 11-on-11 practices, and it was during those sessions London said he noticed improvements in some of his sophomores.
In 2019, then-freshman quarterback Hollis Mathis threw for 976 yards, rushed for 546 yards and tallied 12 total touchdowns. Then-freshman running back Donavyn Lester ran for 271 yards and four scores, and then-freshman return man Bronson Yoder had two kick-return touchdowns. Then-freshman defensive back Latrelle Smith notched a pair of interceptions.
“Donavyn Lester is a specimen,” London said. “Hollis Mathis has put weight on. [Wide receiver] Kane Everson has gotten faster. Latrelle Smith has gotten faster.
“Then you couple that with our offensive line, which I think is the strength of our team, because they’re older guys and have played in games. With Hollis taking the run game or drop-back, play-action passes or RPOs, to have an experienced offensive line in front of him, it will not only lend him to throw the ball, but run with it and create with it.”
Senior Tyler Crist, a 2019 All-CAA fullback, moved from offense to outside linebacker this fall, according to London and he said he’s encouraged about Crist and junior inside linebacker Trey Watkins.
“You always see when you’re in a team setting,” London said, “and players are doing the things they’ve been doing since they were little Pop Warner kids that there was that energy, that vibe. The mental health and wellness part of it was a big relief for them to get back on the field.”
Like Richmond, William & Mary is unlikely to play any non-conference contests in the spring, London noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.