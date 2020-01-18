TOWSON, Md. — Over the course of its recent losing streak, James Madison has been looking for a spark. The Dukes certainly haven’t found it in the halftime locker room.
Towson opened the second period with a big run and then held on for a 69-61 victory to send JMU home with its fourth consecutive loss.
“You have to understand that you are on the road against a team that is playing really well at home,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “What is their energy coming out? You know what’s coming out of their locker room and you have to be better than that.”
And for the third game in a row, JMU simply wasn’t.
Leading by four after a sluggish first half, Towson (10-9, 4-3 CAA) opened the second with a 14-2 spurt over three-and-a-half minutes. The Tigers soon pushed the lead to 21 points and looked for a while like they might cruise from there.
The Dukes (8-10, 1-6) clawed back to within five points with less than five minutes to go, thanks largely to the efforts of Darius Banks. The junior guard finished a game-high 27 points, 22 coming in the second half, to go with eight rebounds and four steals.
But it was the fourth-time in seven Colonial Athletic Association games JMU came out flat to start the final half. It’s a trend that has manifested most often in otherwise winnable games, and it was once again too much for JMU to overcome.
“It’s hard to come back from down 21,” Banks said. “It’s hard to win a game like that. We just haven’t had our heads in the right place. It’s always all about focus. Our heads weren’t there after halftime.”
Senior standouts Brian Fobbs and Nakye Sanders came alive in the second half for Towson as the Tigers built their lead. Fobbs finished with 21 points and Sanders added 15 points and seven rebounds with most of his scoring coming during that decisive run.
“It’s cool, you know, to say we fought back, but that game got away from us in the first four minutes of the second half,” Rowe said. “You also have to give credit to their guys. Nakye Sanders came out to start the second half and said go to me and I’m going to go to work a little bit. Once we cut it to five ... their guys made enough plays to win the game. You want to say we cut it five? But they did what it took to build that lead and what it took to close it.”
From the start it was the kind of physical game anyone who follows CAA basketball has come to expect at SECU Arena. The Dukes were able to dribble out of pressure in the backcourt, but the presence of Sanders and 6-9 center Dennis Tunstall for Towson made it tough for JMU’s guards to finish around the basket.
James Madison made just six of 18 shots in the lane in the first half and shot just 26 percent overall while failing to get to the free throw line in the opening 20 minutes.
By halftime, Dwight Wilson looked like he was on his way to another big game for the Dukes. Even with six points and nine rebounds at the break to help send JMU to the locker room trailing 22-18, the big man from Tallahassee, Fla., was himself just 3-for-8 from the floor.
But Wilson played only six minutes in the second half, didn’t score again and added just one rebound to his total as JMU utilized a smaller lineup during the comeback attempt.
Now, the Dukes are in a position where they are trying to come back on a much bigger scale. JMU was picked to finish fourth in the CAA preseason poll.
But after a solid non-conference run, JMU is tied for eighth in the league.
The Dukes sit only a half game ahead of UNC Wilmington, which fired coach C.B. McGrath last week. With road games at first-place William & Mary and Elon coming up, time to turn things around is running short as the top seven teams in the conference have created some separation from the bottom dwellers.
“I think they are a good team,” Towson coach Pat Skerry said of the Dukes. “They have a lot of talent. They had great wins in the non-conference; Fordham, East Carolina, Old Dominion, Charlotte. So we have great respect for them. But I’m just happy we’ve won four in a row and gotten back in the race.”
