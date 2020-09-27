For the pair that formerly resided in the same space, their first showings apart couldn’t have gone better.
Virginia safety D’Angelo Amos and Virginia Tech assistant Ryan Smith aced debuts with their new programs. Last year, Amos was an FCS All-American at James Madison and Smith coached the Dukes’ safeties.
On Saturday, Amos racked up seven tackles and an interception in the Cavaliers’ 38-20 season-opening win over Duke in Charlottesville while Smith was forced into the role of acting defensive coordinator for the Hokies in their 45-24 victory against N.C. State in Blacksburg.
Virginia Tech was without 23 players and two full-time assistant coaches, including defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, as a result of positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing, so Smith, Virginia Tech’s cornerbacks coach, was thrust into play-calling duties for the first time in his career.
“He did a great job,” fifth-year Hokies coach Justin Fuente said. “We practiced this in our second scrimmage. We lined up and took about four sets and had backup play callers on both sides of the ball go at it.”
Last week against Wake Forest, N.C. State put up 45 points, rushed for 270 yards and averaged 6.3 yards per play. Against the Hokies’ Smith-led defense, the Wolfpack managed only 24 points, 139 rushing yards and just 5.1 yards per play. Virginia Tech defensive backs Divine Deablo and Brion Murray each recorded interceptions, which prompted N.C. State to make a quarterback change in the second half.
The Wolfpack were also a miserable 5-of-16 on third down on Saturday.
“Ryan has got a bright future in this game and he is really sharp,” Fuente said of Smith, who helped JMU reach the FCS national title game as a member of Dukes coach Curt Cignetti’s staff last year. Smith, a William & Mary alum, followed Cignetti from Elon to JMU prior to the 2019 season, but departed to join Fuente’s staff in the days after the championship bout.
“[Smith] was prepared,” Fuente said. “And when I told him [Saturday] morning what we were going to do, he was neither surprised nor taken back and he was ready for the moment and stepped up to the plate and did a fantastic job.”
Deablo said: “Next man up and Coach Smitty did a great job coaching us, and we got the [win].”
Deablo’s interception was the first for the Hokies on Saturday just like Amos’ was the first for Virginia against Duke. But Amos’ pick ignited the Cavaliers in their effort to force seven turnovers.
Late in the second quarter with UVa up 17-10 and Duke running its 2-minute offense, Blue Devils quarterback Chase Brice zipped a pass intended for wide receiver Dennis Smith cutting toward midfield. Amos acrobatically leaped in front of the receiver and snagged the football while outstretched.
“He was laid out vertical,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said of the interception. “And I actually thought he undercut too soon and that the ball was going to go over him for a touchdown. Man, that just proved I’m wrong maybe more often than not, but it was an amazing play.”
Amos left JMU for UVa last month as a graduate transfer on the heels of the Dukes’ decision not to play football this fall.
“He’s experienced,” Mendenhall said. “And he’s proven all through fall camp that he’s played a lot of football and he showed that tonight. He’s a very good tackler as well.”
Though he didn’t start, Amos was in on most snaps at safety for Virginia in the opener. Former JMU defensive lineman Adeeb Atariwa played in a rotation at defensive end in his first game as a member of the Cavaliers. He finished Saturday with a pair of tackles.
After the highlight-reel worthy interception from Amos, the Cavaliers’ defense, which appeared every bit the part of an experienced unit, had no problem taking the ball away from Duke. Safety Brenton Nelson had two interceptions while cornerback Nick Grant and safety Joey Blount each had one. Linebacker Matt Gahm had a fumble recovery.
“We just had a really good plan,” said UVa linebacker Zane Zandier, who had a game-high 15 tackles.
