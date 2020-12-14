Smith Named Illinois’ Interim Coach
On Sunday, Franklin, W.Va., native Rod Smith was named Illinois’ interim coach and will lead the Fighting Illini in regular-season finale this coming Saturday at Penn State.
Illinois is 2-5, and also on Sunday relieved former coach Lovie Smith of his duties, according to a release from the school. Smith, the ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach and ex-Chicago Bears coach, was 17-39 over five years in charge at Illinois.
Rod Smith was in his third season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Illinois. His coaching career started in 1997 as Franklin High School’s offensive coordinator. He climbed the ranks eventually landing jobs as an assistant with South Florida, West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona prior to his arrival at Illinois in 2018.
-DN-R Staff Reports
