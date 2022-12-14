Sophomore point guard Shod Smith drilled the game-winning 3 with less than eight seconds remaining as Bridgewater rallied for a thrilling 82-80 men's basketball victory over Mary Baldwin at home on Tuesday.

The Eagles trailed by seven at half, but used a strong second-half effort to come out with the impressive non-conference victory inside Nininger Hall as two players scored at least 20 points in the much-needed win.

Smith was 8-of-13 shooting, including four 3s, for 20 points while also dishing out six assists and racking up three steals while Alec Topper had a game-high 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting and grabbed four boards.

Landon Hawes impressed off the bench for BC (3-5) with 16 points and eight rebounds while Aaron Oates was solid with eight points, five boards and two steals and Andy Pack contributed seven points of his own.

For the Squirrels (4-6), Brandon Stoudamire led the way with 18 points while Quentin Hart added 16 and Brett Asbury filled it up with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals in the heartbreaking loss.

Also chipping in for MBU was Vernon Fraley with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds on the night.

Mary Baldwin 47 33 — 80

Bridgewater 40 42 — 82

MARY BALDWIN (80) — Ignacio 3 0-0 6, Asbury 5 5-7 15, Ogle 2 0-0 4, Barbour 1 0-0 3, Hart 6 0-0 16, Sloan 0 0-0 0, Malott 2 0-0 4, Fraley 6 2-3 14, Stoudamire 7 0-0 18, Purvis 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 7-10 80.

BRIDGEWATER (82) — Ward 1 0-0 2, Ballou 0 0-0 0, Smith 8 0-2 20, Hawes 6 1-2 16, Dillon 0 0-0 0, Crenshaw 0 0-0 0, Ayala 0 0-0 0, Oates 3 1-2 8, Topper 9 2-3 23, Pack 3 0-0 7, Caswell 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 1 0-0 3, Hawk 1 0-0 2, Richardson 0 1-2 1. Totals 32 5-11 82.

3-Point Goals — Mary Baldwin 9 (Hart 4, Stoudamire 4, Barbour), Bridgewater 13 (Smith 4, Hawes 3, Topper 3, Oates, Pack, Dunlap).