The first of four schools expected to join the Sun Belt Conference will make it official on Tuesday.
The Daily News-Record learned through sources on Monday that Southern Mississippi will announce its move to the Sun Belt on Tuesday.
Southern Miss is departing Conference USA, which has been its home since 1996.
Two other C-USA programs Old Dominion and Marshall as well as James Madison, which is nearing a potential jump from the Colonial Athletic Association in the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision, are expected to follow.
JMU is likely to be on a bit of a delayed timeline, though, in regard to an announcement compared to the three C-USA members.
The Dukes have some red tape at the state level to navigate first.
Virginia bylaw HB1897 requires any four-year public institution seeking change to the division of level – including FCS to FBS – for any of its sports programs to earn state approval. JMU, of course, has to get approval from its own Board of Visitors first ahead of presenting to the General Assembly.
Once given approval from the General Assembly, JMU would be in a position to accept an invitation from the Sun Belt and elevate from FCS status to FBS status.
(1) comment
Appreciate the coverage on this topic, guys. It'll be interesting to project just where the Dukes are projected to rank in some of the sports involved.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.