Southern Mississippi enters the Sun Belt Conference as perhaps the most tradition rich program in the entire league.
But coming off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 2013 and 2014, much of the talk surrounding the Golden Eagles at SBC media days in New Orleans was what it will take to turn it around.
While James Madison is the lone new Sun Belt program actually making the jump from FCS to FBS, second-year Southern Miss coach Will Hall actually encountered many of the challenges typically associated with that kind of move.
Hall, a former offensive coordinator at Tulane, took over a Golden Eagles program more than 20 scholarship players short of the FBS limit. Among those on scholarship was only one quarterback and nine offensive linemen. By the end of Hall’s debut season, Southern Miss was resorting to gimmick formations without a quarterback.
But after losing nine of the first 10 games, the Eagles were able to close 2021 with two victories. Now they enter the Sun Belt’s West Division with something closer to a full roster and perhaps the ability to build off last season’s finish.
“We inherited a roster with only 62 scholarships and it was really tough on us to play a full college season,” Hall said. “I don’t know if you necessarily carry momentum over from one season to the next, but I think it was great for our fan base to get over that hump and a lot of our young kids to figure out how to win.”
Southern Miss should have more depth at quarterback this season with former four-star recruit Ty Keyes getting the opportunity to start. If Keyes can get the job done, other playmakers such as running back Frank Gore Jr. and wideout Jason Brownlee should be able to focus on what they do best.
“He’s been working hard to get back healthy,” Brownlee said of Keyes. “He’s looking totally different. He’s got the playbook down and he knows what to do now.”
Joining the Sun Belt West, it’s not surprising the Golden Eagles have looked to the junior college ranks as a place to find immediate help in the rebuilding process. Mississippi and Texas are JUCO hotbeds and plenty of SBC West teams have loaded up on JUCO recruits.
Southern Miss could get immediate help from wide receiver Latreal Jones, who was a solid possession receiver and kick returner at Pearl River Community College. The Golden Eagles also found some help on defense with JUCO prospects Demeco Roland, a 330-pound defensive lineman who was at one point committed to Texas Tech, and cornerback Michael Caraway.
“We’ve recruited really well,” Hall said. “We’re up to 85 scholarships now and we feel we are in a much, much better situation to play a college football season going into year two. Most places they want to see flash and they want to see touchdowns, but at Southern Miss they want to see defense. We feel like we could really have a good defense this year.””
Now Southern Miss, much like its fellow SBC newcomers — JMU, Marshall and Old Dominion, which all join the East Division — wants to prove it fits in what has become one of the top Group of 5 conferences in the sport.
“We feel like we’ve got great tradition and we bring a lot to the table for the Sun Belt,” Hall said. “But also the Sun Belt is a great fit for us. We’re just really excited about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.