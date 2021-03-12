They’ve got a chance to be 2-0 for the first time under fourth-year coach Russ Huesman.
Richmond’s season-opening victory over rival William & Mary last Saturday highlighted some of the strengths the Spiders have this spring.
“We can run on defense,” Huesman said earlier this week during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches video conference. “We’ve got a lot of team speed there.”
UR held W&M to 276 yards of total offense and limited the Tribe to 2.4 yards per rush. The Spiders tallied six tackles for loss as a team.
The Richmond offense was boosted by new addition John Fitzgerald, a tight end transfer from Cornell, who caught five passes for 44 yards and a score. His six-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter was the game-winner.
“He had a really nice game for us,” Huesman said, “but the one thing he did really well was he blocked and he was physical. He was assignment sound and that’s what you’re looking for there.”
Richmond travels to Elon today for a 1 p.m. start in the CAA South Division’s lone contest this Saturday. James Madison and William & Mary were previously slated to played in Harrisonburg, but coronavirus protocols within the Dukes’ program postponed the contest.
Huesman said the Phoenix, who led top-ranked JMU into the fourth quarter before the Dukes rallied to win, will provide a challenge.
Wildcats Preparing For Unknowns
Rhode Island is the only CAA program participating this spring not to play a game yet.
The Rams had a non-conference date with Bryant canceled and their bye was scheduled during the first weekend of conference action last Saturday, so when they take the field at No. 6 Villanova at 1 p.m., it’ll be their spring debut.
“There’s going to be a lot of mystery,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said. “The only thing we know right now about Rhode Island is Coach [Jim] Fleming, who we know very well. But [there are] new coordinators, and we haven’t played them in the previous two seasons.”
Fleming changed up his staff during the extended offseason, bringing in offensive coordinator Patrick Murphy from Holy Cross and defensive coordinator Jack Cooper, who was previously a quality control coach for Nebraska.
URI will also be breaking a new quarterback, Kasim Hill, a transfer from Tennessee.
“They’ll have the leg up on having the opportunity to see us this season,” Ferrante, whose team beat Stony Brook last week, said, “and we, unfortunately, won't be able to see what they’re doing until we get to the game on Saturday. Hopefully, we’ll be able to make some adjustments as we go along, but definitely some guessing going on as we’re trying to put our game plan together.”
Metheny Steadies Albany’s D
Albany linebacker Levi Metheny racked up a team-best 10 tackles in the Great Danes’ win in their opener at New Hampshire last Friday, and Albany coach Greg Gattuso said Metheny’s value stretches beyond the plays he makes.
“We’re not real fancy on defense,” Gattuso said. “We just have to play hard and run to the ball. And I thought we did that, and Levi is the ringleader of that. I thought he had a great game from the standpoint of he got us lined up properly 100 percent of the time, which was a little bit of an issue at times last year. He’s our leader.”
Ankrah Signs With CFL Team
Former James Madison defensive lineman Andrew Ankrah signed to play with the Edmonton Football Team of the Canadian Football League, the club announced on Thursday.
Ankrah, a member of the 2016 national championship team at JMU and the CAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, had a stint in the NFL with the Washington Football Team and spent time in the XFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks and in the now-defunct AAF with the Orlando Apollos.
He joins linebacker Dimitri Holloway (Ottawa Redblacks) as ex-Dukes in the CFL.
