It was a moment that took Justin Kier by surprise.
During a workout on the campus of the University of Arizona in the early fall, the former Spotswood standout found himself standing in the middle of NBA royalty.
From Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr to former players Richard Jefferson, Andre Iguodala and Luke Walton, the 6-foot-4 guard out of Grottoes was suddenly standing there in full-fledged conversation with some of his idols.
“It was really great, one of my favorite experiences in college," Kier said. "I was able to talk with them and just pick their brain and hear all of the advice from them. When you talk to those guys, you want to listen more than you talk. That’s something I did. I asked questions and listened and just got advice.”
Kier is entering his first season with the Wildcats after a compelling college journey that included four years at George Mason and another at Georgia.
While it's been a bit unconventional in some ways, his path through college has allowed him to earn close to two college degrees, play at the mid-major level in college basketball and play in a major conference on each side of the country.
“I’ve met some great connections throughout the whole thing," Kier said. "I think that’s the best thing. I’ve played at almost every level. I’ve gotten the best of both worlds in college and I hope to continue to strive after this, at the professional level, in the NBA or overseas, whatever the case may be."
After a standout career at Spotswood in which he became the first player in program history to lead the team to four straight state tournaments, Kier went to George Mason and immediately made an impact at the next level.
But it was his junior campaign in 2018-19, when he averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 points per game, that garnered the attention of professional scouts.
After a medical redshirt year due to a stress fracture in his foot during the 2019-20 campaign, Kier then opted to transfer to the University of Georgia for the 2020-21 season.
"No one in my family has ever been in college this long," Kier said with a laugh. "To be the first in my family to do that, it’ll allow me to push my family members and show them that I did it. I don’t know if I’d change it, to be honest. I’ve met so many people, made so many connections. I just thank God for it.”
Kier finished the 2020-21 season ranked fourth in the SEC in steals per game (1.7) and scored a season-high 25 points in a January win over LSU.
For his collegiate career, he has played in 133 games and has averaged of 10.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 34 percent from 3-point range.
“It’s awesome," Kier said. "I’ve been in college for a long time, so being the first group to be part of it is definitely special. It’s something I’ll be able to tell my kids one day. Hopefully, we have more guys take it seriously. I want to bring that grit and grind back to the Valley. I want to bring that love for the game of basketball back. Hopefully, I can come back and educate the kids with that.”
When Arizona coaching staff recently brought in its former greats to talk with current players, Kier admitted he was a bit starstruck when they walked in.
As he stood on the side with Kerr and Warriors shooting coach Bruce Fraser, he said he engaged in conversation with them about the town of Grottoes, which is also the home of former NBA star and Fort Defiance standout Dell Curry — the father of current Warriors star and two-time Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry.
“It was really cool to be talking about the little town of Grottoes," Kier said.
As Kier prepares for one final year of college basketball, in large part due to the NCAA granting an extra eligibility because of COVID-19, he said he plays each night with his hometown of Grottoes and his family in the back of his mind.
“It definitely impacts me," Kier said. "You’re not supposed to make it out of certain areas. Our area wasn’t filled with a bunch of basketball players that are supposed to go Division I. Being from a small town and having a community that had my back, showing so much love throughout high school — that meant a lot. The town has a lot of history for my family. Grottoes has been our sanctuary and our safe place. It’s a small town where you know everybody. They always show love as soon as I come back and I’ve never had negative feelings toward there.”
There's been plenty of moments throughout Kier's collegiate career that have surely taken him by surprise as he continues to elevate his game.
And whether it's moving on to the NBA, playing overseas or coming back home to help build the next generation, Kier insists he'll do whatever is next with Grottoes on his mind.
“It’s a special place that I can kind of keep to myself," Kier said. "But, I also want to put it on the map.”
HHS Alum White Gets First Collegiate TD
Former Harrisonburg standout A.C. White earned his first collegiate score.
The 6-foot-3, 232-pound former quarterback that is now a tight end for Old Dominion football scooped up a blocked punt and returned it 11 yards for the score for the Monarchs in a 28-21 loss to UTEP on Oct 3 in El Paso, Texas.
Former Green Hornet Lighting It Up For EMU
Paris Hutchinson, a former Wilson Memorial standout, has been big for the Eastern Mennonite women's volleyball team throughout this season.
The 5-foot-10 sophomore leads the Royals with 232 kills and 108 digs.
Fort's Jones Named CAA Runner of The Week
It's been quite the debut season for Fort Defiance alum Jacob Jones.
The former Indians standout is in his first season at William & Mary as a transfer and has been named the Colonial Athletic Association's Runner of the Week a remarkable three different times this season, including this past week.
Longcor Gets in End Zone As Freshman
Turner Ashby alum Jason Longcor, a long snapper at Alcorn State, recovered a fumble in the end zone for a score in a win over South Alabama in September.
Longcor is the starter this season for the Braves despite being a true freshman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.