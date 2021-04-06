This spring has tested the fortitude of even the tough, talented and experienced.
Stops and starts make it almost impossible to capture momentum and continue pushing toward the end goal.
“We’ll focus on today and tomorrow’s today will be tomorrow,” Curt Cignetti, the second-year coach of top-ranked James Madison, said.
His Dukes don’t have another regular-season game on the docket, and unless they can add an impromptu contest for this weekend or next – which is unlikely – they will go into the FCS postseason having had three straight and five of the last six Saturdays off.
No opponent in the 16-team playoff field will care about whether or not JMU thinks it's rusty or plays like it has had all of those weeks sidelined from competition.
“We’ll handle business today,” Cignetti said about his team’s practice plan for this week, “and put ourselves in the best position, so that when we do play again, we’ll be prepared and ready to go.”
JMU has been involved in four postponements, which is plenty enough for a squad with national championship hopes. Two last month were due to coronavirus issues within the Dukes’ program and this past Saturday’s contest at Richmond as well as this Saturday’s home date with Elon were called off because of virus problems with those two programs.
“So, we’ve got some practice at managing some ambiguity,” Cignetti said.
Other Colonial Athletic Association members haven’t had it easy either.
There’s been eight total postponements of league games due to virus issues and an additional four cancellations because of Albany’s decision last week and New Hampshire’s decision Tuesday to opt out of the rest of the spring.
“You’re disappointed any time you miss a game,” Rhode Island coach Jim Fleming said.
The Rams had a home contest with New Hampshire scrapped this past Saturday as a results of the Wildcats’ lingering virus issues. UNH hadn’t played since March 5 and 21st-year coach Sean McDonnell said he thought his squad was in the clear to travel to Rhode Island until the plug was pulled less than 24 hours before kickoff.
McDonnell said: “[I’ve] done a lot of things in coaching, been in a lot of situations. I’ve had a lot of blueprints for how you do things successful and how you don’t do things, but you don’t have a blueprint to look kids in the eye and coaches who have worked very hard to get to where they’re at, especially these last two and a half weeks to get where we wanted to, and have it taken away in the end. I’m telling you, man, that was tough.”
On Monday, McDonnell said the Wildcats, whose postseason chances were gone, would try to salvage whatever they could of this spring, but by Tuesday it was too much to do so.
Maine and William & Mary don’t have a shot at the playoffs anymore, but Tribe coach Mike London sees the value in practice. The Tribe haven’t had any postponements due to their own coronavirus issues but had a road trip to JMU (March 13) and to Elon (April 3) postponed because of its opponents’ problems. He said his players have tried to remain focused through a spring of ups and downs.
“I’m trying to make practice fun and make it interesting,” London said. “So, it’s like the spring practice that FBS teams are having now where they’re practicing to get better. We’re practicing and playing competitive games to try to get better and so we’re taking advantage of those opportunities. I’ve talked about this young class and I think we have guys that have a chance to be really good, and so we have a great group of individuals that talk about the long goals, the team work, the camaraderie and the older guys being the bigger brother to young guys who are developing. It’s been neat to watch.”
Fleming said: “I think it’s managing distractions, which all of us football coaches believe is one of the things we try to achieve on a week-to-week basis. It is a complete focus by your football team. You put in COVID testing and guys who were expected to play and then all of a sudden they’re not there, then there’s a tremendous let down.”
Fleming admitted for his team, which is 2-1 and has hopes of reaching the playoffs still intact if Rhode Island can beat Maine this weekend and Stony Brook next weekend, the reward of reaching the postseason makes it easier for players to continue practicing hard and preparing correctly.
“I’m happy to be in this spot rather than on the other end to test whether there would be any interest,” Fleming said.
Delaware coach Danny Rocco agreed. The Blue Hens are 3-0 and ranked No. 8 by Stats Perform FCS.
“When you take a look at your definitive goals when we started the season,” Rocco said, “it was to compete for a conference championship and then be relevant for the postseason. And we find ourselves in that conversation right now, so I think that’s helping a little bit with the ability to remain focused and motivated moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.