James Madison struck Black Hills gold out of South Dakota late Wednesday night when coveted transfer guard Noah Freidel announced his commitment to the Dukes.
Freidel, a 6-4 sharpshooter who spent the past three seasons at South Dakota State and was the 2020 Summit League Rookie of the Year, visited JMU over the weekend and was in town for the Dukes’ spring football game. He joins the Dukes with two years of eligibility remaining and told the Daily News-Record the visit sealed the deal.
“I came and saw the campus and how beautiful it all is out there and it wasn’t a very hard decision after that,” Freidel said. “I also met the players and the whole staff and really liked them all.”
Freidel, a native of Tea, S.D. just outside Sioux Falls, averaged 13.6 points over 63 games in his three seasons at SDSU. A career 39 percent shooter from 3-point range, he started 29 games as a freshman and was averaging 16 points a contest the following year when he elected to sit out the rest of the season citing depression and anxiety.
"Noah is very talented," JMU coach Mark Byington said Friday after Freidel's signing with the Dukes became official. "He is very competitive and an elite scorer with deep range. In his young career, he's already had many big games. I'm excited to coach him. He has dealt with some adversity and is eager to be a role model for others and help us win at a high level."
He averaged more than 14 points this past year, but was benched in the middle of the season in what Jackrabbits coach Eric Henderson called a “basketball decision.” Freidel entered the transfer portal last month.
“I know over the last few months there have been a lot of questions about my status,” Freidel posted on Twitter at the time. “While it was very difficult to remain silent while so much false information was being spread about me as a person and basketball player I have resisted making any statements out of respect for my teammates…It is my hope to find an athletic program who is better committed to supporting mental health of their student athletes.”
Statistical analyst Evan Miyakawa, publisher of EvanMiya.com, rates Freidel as the No. 31 player out of more than 1,500 who have entered the transfer portal. Miyakawa’s system takes into account a player’s projected offensive and defensive production for next season, production during his most recent season played and high school recruiting rankings.
JMU assistant Jon Cremins contacted Freidel shortly after he entered the transfer portal and the Dukes staff made a strong push throughout the process.
“Coach Cremins was in contact with me early in the portal process and were really consistent in showing their want for me,” Freidel said. “Along with that I think my game will fit and blend in well with the returning guys and how they play.”
JMU battled injuries last season and finished 15-14 after a 9-2 start that included victories against Virginia, George Mason and Old Dominion. But the Dukes added to what was already a deep and talented returning roster.
Freidel is JMU’s second transfer commitment this month joining former George Washington and Mount St. Mary’s power forward Mezie Offurum, who averaged more than 11 points per game for The Mount this season. Freidel joins a JMU backcourt that includes another former Summit League Rookie of the Year in ex-North Dakota standout Tyree Ihenacho as well as former all-conference selections Vado Morse and Takal Molson.
JMU, which also adds incoming freshman Jerrell Roberson, a 6-9 forward from DeMatha Catholic in Maryland, now has two scholarships left to fill.
