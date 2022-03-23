Riley Stapleton was driving to Harrisonburg a few days ahead of his pro day two years ago when his phone rang.
The COVID-19 pandemic was in its early stages and that phone call stripped his chances of putting his skills on display in front of NFL scouts, canceling the event.
Stapleton, who finished his James Madison career second all-time in receiving touchdowns (22) and receiving yards (169), didn’t know what the next two years had in store for him.
The Indiana, Pa., native got a job at Youngstown State in the strength and conditioning department before playing arena football and prior to founding his own personal training facility. No matter what he was doing, the former JMU standout wide receiver was waiting for an opportunity.
His chance came at JMU’s pro day on Wednesday, as Dukes’ coach Curt Cignetti allowed Stapleton and his brother, Dylan, to participate and run routes for quarterback Cole Johnson.
“It’s been a lot of ups and downs the last two years,” Riley Stapleton said. “I’ve always stayed in shape waiting on my opportunity. This was the first time that I was able to get into any pro day, so I jumped on this as much as I could.”
When the brothers found out Cignetti was going to allow them to come, they said they were “ecstatic.”
Dylan Stapleton, a reliable tight end for the Dukes, was in a similar boat as his brother, missing his pro day in 2020 due to the pandemic, but he got an invite to the Houston Texans’ training camp that summer.
The stint in Houston was short lived after he suffered a shoulder injury, resulting in the Texans releasing him. Though he didn’t spend a ton of time with the team, Dylan Stapleton only needed a small taste to know he could fit in at the next level.
“I felt comfortable there,” Dylan Stapleton said. “I feel like I could get back there and I could really stick, so I’m just looking for another opportunity.”
The Stapleton brothers ran routes for Johnson in front of scouts from more than 20 NFL teams inside the indoor turf field at Sentera Park, along with fellow former JMU wide receiver Ishmael Hyman.
Hyman was there to try to break back into the NFL.
The Manalapan, N.J., native has spent time with three NFL teams since 2019, including appearing in two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019. He was last with the Carolina Panthers as a practice squad player in 2021.
Hyman called the pro day opportunity “a blessing” and hopes it helps him land a tryout with a team after not getting an invitation last season.
“If you’re dedicated and stay to it, it’s going to happen,” Hyman said. “I got there one time, I can get there again.”
The trio of route runners were joined by JMU’s Alex Miller, a reserve wide receiver and the Dukes’ field goal holder.
Johnson was happy with how the four receivers did during his pro day workout.
“Those guys make my job easy, go out and catch every ball,” Johnson said. “I thought they did a really good job.”
The Stapletons and Hyman arrived in Harrisonburg a few days ago and worked with Johnson the past two days, getting the passing script down before the audition in front of the scouts.
Johnson said he was comfortable during the pro day and credited the two days of preparation with the route runners as a main reason.
JMU quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri said being comfortable with the receivers in a pro day helped Johnson. He also thought that Johnson did “a heck of a job.”
“I think the biggest thing he was able to show was his poise and control,” Sunseri said. “The entire time he was on the field he was being able to direct everybody, he was able to make sure he was communicating, there was not really any kind of mess ups.”
Dylan Stapleton also thought Johnson did well.
“He was firing on all cylinders, he was throwing the ball well, he was accurate, he was calm,” Dylan Stapleton said of Johnson. “A lot of questions was his arm strength and I think he showed that off really well today.”
Greene, Fornadel Shine In Weight Room
Former JMU defensive lineman Mike Greene and former Dukes’ offensive lineman Liam Fornadel both starred on the bench press during Wednesday’s pro day.
They each lifted the 225 pound bar 27 times, marking the most amount of reps by any player in the weight room.
Greene’s mark would have been the second-most of a defensive lineman at the NFL combine in Indianapolis this past month, while Fordnael would have had the fifth-most for an offensive lineman there.
“I wanted to get 30, man,” Greene said. “Twenty-seven’s good, I’ll take it, but I wanted to get 30. I think I had a good day with the bench, the vert and everything.”
Former JMU safety Taurus Carroll recorded the highest vertical jump (34 inches) and longest broad jump (10 feet, four inches) of anyone at the pro day.
