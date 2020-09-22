It’s been a long, unexpected road for Jarvis Vaughan, but the Staunton product is finally ready to start his college basketball career in earnest.
Vaughan, a former standout at what was then Robert E. Lee High School and later Massanutten Military Academy, played in nine games for Monmouth University last winter before preexisting leg injury became aggravated and forced him to sit out the vast majority of the season.
Hawks coach King Rice said he expects Vaughan to be granted a medical hardship to play the 2020-21 season as a redshirt freshman.
“No athlete wants to play with an injury and it was a crazy experience, but I’ve ended up where I needed to be,” Vaughan said. “I’m feeling great. I feel better than ever.”
The 6-9, 225-pound power forward helped Lee High to a VHSL Class 2 state championship in 2017 and led it back to the state title game the next year. During that period he committed to play for Old Dominion, but eventually changed his mind and opted for a postgraduate year at Massanutten ahead of signing with Monmouth.
“I think Jarvis has so much untapped potential on the court and off the court,” Rice, a standout point guard at North Carolina from 1987-91, said. “It’s just unlimited what he’s going to be able to do. I don’t think he was ever totally healthy since he got here. But what he was starting to do was incredible. We haven’t really had anybody else like him since I’ve been here with that combination of size and athleticism.”
Vaughan suited up for the Hawks’ non-conference slate, including a road swing that took them to Kansas, Kansas State and Pittsburgh. Against Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse he scored five points and grabbed a team-high five rebounds while battling against the Jayhawks All-American center Udoka Azubuike.
“Our state championship, we sold out VCU,” Vaughan said. “And I thought that was going to be the biggest game I ever played in, but we get to Kansas and the stadium was full from top to bottom. The adrenaline you get from playing in those types of games, I would love to play in that type of environment every night.”
Rice said he is looking forward to an unusual situation in which after a postgrad and redshirt season, Vaughan is one of the older players on the Monmouth roster, but has four years left to play.
“When you have a kid like Jarvis who is 21 and a sophomore who is really a freshman, basketball wise as long as he is healthy he is going to be a contributor,” Rice said. “If he brings that athleticism with how hard he played before he left, I think he will have a lot of success this year.”
After the Monmouth campus in West Long Branch, N.J., shut down for the spring and summer due to the coronavirus outbreak, Vaughan was able to spend more time in Staunton with his mother, brother and sister.
“Every time a season ends as an athlete you kind of look forward to having that time, the summer grind mode,” Vaughan said. “This year it was all different and I just took the chance to look at it for what it was. As athletes we don’t get the chance to be with our family as much, and I just took the time to be with my family at the house and do that kind of thing as much as other people do.”
But Vaughan is back on the Jersey Shore, working with coaches and teammates and looking forward to starting what could be a long-awaited breakthrough college season.
“He was playing on one leg [last season] and was still our most athletic guy,” Rice said. “He plays through pain as much as any player I’ve had. His toughness level and versatility is going to make him a major, major player at this level. He’s had to be a grown man for a while and as long as he allows us to help him his potential is unlimited.”
