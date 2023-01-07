BRIDGEWATER — After a tough loss to Washington and Lee to start the New Year, Bridgewater ended the week on a high note
The Eagles held a steady, double-digit lead for most of the game en route to a convincing 58-35 Old Dominion Athletic Conference women's basketball win over Ferrum inside Nininger Hall on Saturday.
BC head coach Stephanie Flamini had mixed emotions about the win. After shooting 50 percent in the first half, Bridgewater’s shooting dropped to 26 percent in the second half.
Flamini felt her team didn’t come out with the same focus and intensity in the second half, but luckily, they were able to push through.
“We got to play through some mental errors when we have them, and that’s what we did,” Flamini said. “I thought we got it together.”
After leading by 18 at halftime, Flamini said she felt like her team got comfortable with the lead. They thought they would coast to the win in the second half, she said, but like any ODAC team, they can’t expect teams to go away quietly.
“They’re going to try and keep coming back,” Flamini said. “It was a good lesson for us that we have to come out, no matter what the score is, and play hard. We just didn’t have the same focus. … When we make mistakes, we just can’t get down about it and let it linger. I think we let it linger a little bit in the second half when things went wrong.”
It took nearly four minutes for the Eagles to score in the first quarter until Spotswood alum Abby Branner drained a 3-pointer. India Dailey and Riley Corcoran also hit shots from beyond the arc to help Bridgewater lead by four at the quarter’s end.
The Eagles went on an 11-point run and were perfect from the foul line in the second quarter to propel them to an 18-point halftime lead. Rosemary Pierson went to work in the second by putting up seven points.
Pierson ended with a season-high nine points and said she was very happy about her effort and felt she hadn't performed like that in a long time.
She said that making buckets in the game instead of just in practice gives her a confidence boost.
“It feels good to get back into the swing of things,” Pierson said. “[I] just stay ready, confident, and have trust in everyone.”
The Eagles shot only 17.6 percent in the third quarter, but their first-half efforts helped them keep an 11-point lead going into the fourth. They did just enough in the fourth quarter to hang on and win, shooting at 38.5 percent.
Pierson attested to the frustrations in the second half, noting the Panthers came out with “fire” and felt her team got into some foul trouble. Luckily for the Eagles, they pushed through it.
“We played through it, got our streak and our lead back,” Pierson said. “We just played through the frustration and lifted each other.”
Despite the second-half struggles, Bridgewater managed to outscore Ferrum in every quarter.
Graduate student Erika Nettles had her second straight double-double, putting up 10 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.
The Eagles (10-2, 5-1 ODAC) now turn their attention to their crosstown rival, Eastern Mennonite, when they face them at Yoder Arena on Wednesday.
As ODAC play continues, Pierson said she feels if her team focuses on the small things, they have the potential to go all the way in the conference.
“We’re a pretty solid team,” Pierson said. “If we put all the pieces together and everyone has a good game, I don’t think there’s a team that can stop us.”
Following Bridgewater’s Dec. 14 win over Lynchburg, Flamini felt her team had taken a step back in their progress. Now 3-1 since that game, she feels they’ve regained that step a little bit.
“I still think there’s a way to go with them,” Flamini said. “I don’t want them to be playing their best basketball yet. … I’d like to see us playing our best basketball as February comes in, and it’s a process. This is all new, I’m new to them [and] they’re new to me. I think we’re still learning things about each other, and I hope by February we’re starting to get it together.”
Ferrum 11 6 6 12 — 35
Bridgewater 15 20 9 14 — 58
FERRUM (35) — Canada 2 1-2 5, Cabiness 1 7-9 9, Perez-Castellanos 0 0-0 0, Lewis 2 2-3 6, Miller 0 0-0 0, Martin 3 1-2 8, Huffman 2 0-0 5, Cassell 0 2-2 2, Harden 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 13-18 35.
BRIDGEWATER (58) — Dailey 2 0-0 5, Ford 1 0-2 3, Corcoran 2 1-2 6, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Nettles 3 4-5 10, Freeman 2 4-4 8, Pierson 3 2-2 9, Garcia 2 0-0 4, Alsberry 3 1-3 7, Branner 2 0-0 6. Totals 20 12-18 58.
3-Point Goals – Ferrum 2 (Martin, Huffman), Bridgewater 6 (Dailey, Ford, Corcoran, Pierson, Branner 2).
