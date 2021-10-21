They share some of the same story, but there are a few differences.
More than three decades ago, Keith Thornton played wide receiver at James Madison like his son Kris Thornton does now.
But in the late 1980s through 1990, dad didn’t take the field in front of the large home crowds that fill Bridgeforth Stadium regularly in the present day or in an offense that showcases its wide receivers like the Dukes do now.
“Just to see where we were and how far it’s come, you like to see that,” Keith said. “We were running the Wing-T back in the day and I was the only receiver, and now they’ve got three-, four- and five-wide, and it’s great to see that growth from the football aspect and then with the stadium and overall campus.”
He joked if the Dukes were using an offense in his playing days that was similar to the one they run now, he might not have had to make the switch from quarterback to wide receiver upon his arrival in Harrisonburg.
“I didn’t play receiver until I got to JMU,” Keith said with a laugh. “Now, you’ve got that [run-pass option] action and that would’ve been great for me.”
Coincidentally, the run-pass option – or RPO – is what Kris said has given him so many opportunities for catches this season.
His 45 receptions lead the Colonial Athletic Association going into this Saturday’s 3 p.m. contest at Delaware. He also has 464 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
“They try to get me the ball in multiple ways with the RPO game,” Kris said, “the bubbles, quick little throws and I can also take deep shots. But the RPOs are probably the main reason why I’m at the top of the list.”
Kris said because he doesn’t know if he’s getting the ball when it’s snapped on any RPO call, he jets out of his receiver stance like he’s going to get it every time in order to be prepared for when it does comes his way.
Beyond hauling in throws from senior quarterback Cole Johnson off the RPO, Johnson has connected with Kris down the field frequently, too. Kris had the go-ahead touchdown catch in the fourth quarter a few weeks ago in a win over New Hampshire. And his outstretched, diving grab deep down the sideline during this past Saturday’s win at Richmond went for 49 yards to put the Dukes in the red zone.
“The ball was in the air when I came out of my break,” Kris said, “and I was like, damn, I’ve got to try to run this ball down, so I tried to go get it. I was wishing I could stay up so I could go score the touchdown, but I made the play and it was a great catch.”
Said his father, Keith: “He went after it. At first, I thought, ‘is he going to get to it?’ And then when I saw him stretch out, that was a great catch. That was one that you definitely will remember.”
Kris said Keith has been a huge influence on his football career. Keith coached Kris in youth football and still from time to time will give Kris some thoughts after games when he asks.
He’s in the middle of putting together a second consecutive strong season with the Dukes after transferring to JMU from VMI. In the spring, Kris hauled in 26 catches for 428 yards and three touchdowns.
He said he can remember, when he first started learning about the game, his dad showing him video of his time in the purple-and-gold. In 1988, Keith led JMU in catches with 30, receiving yards with 572 and receiving touchdowns with seven while playing for former coach Joe Purzycki.
“I’ve seen some VHS tapes of him playing,” Kris said with a smile.
Ever since then, Keith has helped Kris grow his game and tried to help him reach his goals throughout high school, the recruiting process and college. Keith said there was a time when scholarship offers and opportunities to play in college weren’t coming Kris’ way because his lack of size and that Kris would get frustrated because he knew he could succeed if he earned the chance. Kris is 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds.
At Osbourn High, though, Kris tallied 31 career touchdowns, and 94 catches for 1,601 yards as a senior.
“So, it’s been great watching him,” Keith said, “seeing him fulfill his dream because he’s worked so hard and he’s really got after it and done what he’s had to do to get to the level he’s playing at now. It’s been really good, and I’m sitting back as a proud father, sitting back to see him excel and doing the things he set out to do and the goals he had for himself."
Said JMU coach Curt Cignetti about the younger Thornton: “Always trying to get your playmakers the ball as much as you can, obviously. But, [Thornton] made a really great catch on that first deep one [against Richmond]. That was a tough catch, great throw. But that was a huge play and he played very well in the game, and he plays with poise and confidence, and you know, has really been a very consistent player for us.”
Kris said he’s simply tried to be as well-rounded and as versatile of a receiver as possible.
Perhaps, one of the lessons he learned from Keith.
“I just try not be put in a box because you see a slot receiver and sometimes, he can only catch underneath routes,” Kris said. “Or ‘he’s not a deep threat,’ so I’ve always had that speed aspect to my game and I’ve tried to use that to the best of my ability with deep routes. But I think I’ve had all these three facets of the game with under routes, quick throws and the deep ball.”
