James Sullivan knocked down shot after shot in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference semifinals, seemingly not able to miss.
The former Spotswood standout helped propel Division II Millersville University to the conference championship after pouring in 30 points, including six made 3-pointers.
“The way we were running offense, the opportunities kind of just came to me and I was the guy with the open shots,” Sullivan said. “Fortunately I was able to knock them down and take advantage of the opportunities. … It was kind of sweet how that all culminated in my final year.”
Sullivan’s path to a 30-point postseason-performance wasn’t an easy one. He dealt with his senior season being taken away due to the COVID-19 pandemic and he wasn’t even sure if he was going to return for a fifth year.
He weighed his options: return for a fifth season or get a job with his degree in tow.
Sullivan initially leaned toward moving on from college basketball, but then wanted to finish what he and his teammates started since they missed the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic.
“The more I thought about it, the more I realized there was more of an opportunity … to try to accomplish some of the goals that we set way back in our freshman year,” Sullivan said. “I decided that I would value that life experience way more than working an extra year in my life.”
Sullivan and the Marauders made it to the first round of the D-II NCAA tournament, falling to Mercyhurst, but returning for a final season was worth it.
“The memories that I have and the bond that we have with this team and the culture that we’ve built is far more valuable than any success or accomplishment that we could have had this season,” Sullivan said.
The Grottoes native averaged 12.9 points and 2.6 assists per game in his final season at Millersville, finishing as a 1,000-point scorer as well.
Sullivan has served as a role model that Spotswood coach Chad Edwards has pointed to when coaching high school players when it comes to hard work, something Spotswood’s program is built around. He lauded Sullivan’s work ethic, whether it’s on the court defensively or in the weight room.
When Edwards watched his former guard play at Millersville this season, he was reminded of when Sullivan played for him in the way he carried himself in warmups and how he talked to his teammates.
“It really brought back a lot of memories and reminded me why he’s such a special player,” Edwards said. “James’ biggest impact on the team can’t be measured in numbers. It’s those intangibles and leadership that he provides — it’s top notch.”
Sullivan, who starred at Spotswood under Edwards, went the D-II path, something that’s not common for a lot of Virginia high school players.
Why? The lack of D-II programs in the state, which is littered with Division I and Division III programs, has somewhat limited the exposure to the Shenandoah Valley when D-II programs are recruiting.
But Sullivan’s uncharted success has helped open the eyes of many D-II programs when Edwards calls to tell them about a possible recruit, he said.
“I feel like we’re being viewed as more legitimate in, ‘Hey, I’ve got a good Division II prospect’ and I can point to James’ success,” Edwards said. “In my opinion, our area’s had Division II players in the past and it’s been really hard to get them recognized. I think James' success will just help our area and our local players be legitimately considered for Division two scholarships in the future.”
Sullivan’s impact was something he said was “good to hear,” noting how there’s D-II talent in Virginia, but just not the programs.
“I’m definitely glad to be a part of setting an example for more D-II talents to come out of the valley and help guys play at a high level,” Sullivan said. “I’ve definitely valued my experience and I think it was a perfect fit for me.”
