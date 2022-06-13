Keith Gill, commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference since 2019, is first to acknowledge football drove his league’s decision to expand to 14 teams with the additions of James Madison, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Mississippi. The four new additions take the place of departing non-football members Texas-Arlington and Little Rock.
A former running back at Duke, Gill, sees an opportunity for the Sun Belt to take its place at the top of the Group of 5 conferences, and if the College Football Playoff eventually expands to 12 or more teams, it could come with a huge financial windfall. But even as a former football player, Gill’s Tobacco Road roots and time as a deputy commissioner in a top mid-major basketball league, the Atlantic 10, mean the commissioner also has his eye on improving the Sun Belt’s basketball status.
“I certainly think we’ve got some work to do in basketball,” Gill said recently in a one-on-one interview with the Daily News-Record. “We spent time in our spring meetings talking about that. We want to be good at everything and basketball is a big part of that. It’s certainly going to be a focus for us moving forward.”
Four Sun Belt teams, plus incoming member Southern Miss, qualified for this month’s NCAA baseball tournament. A year ago, four softball teams made the NCAA tourney out of the Sun Belt while JMU, still in the Colonial Athletic Association, advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series.
When the Sun Belt re-launches men’s soccer next fall, the league figures to have multiple national title contenders, including Marshall, which won the 2020 College Cup.
Yet the Sun Belt hasn’t placed more than one men’s basketball team in the NCAA Tournament since 2013. For a conference that doesn’t command the astronomical television contracts of the Power 5 leagues, March Madness can be one of the best routes to exposure and a significant payday.
Participants in the NCAA Tournament earn a share, or unit, of the event’s revenue for each tournament game played. This year, the Mountain West — a peer in the Sun Belt at the top of the Group of 5 football leagues — placed four teams in the men’s basketball field. Despite going 0-4 in NCAA Tournament games, the Mountain West earned $1.36 million for 2022 with the payments recurring over six years.
In other words, the Sun Belt is missing out on a lot of money by failing to get multiple teams in the NCAA Tournament.
Not surprisingly, a hot topic among Sun Belt leadership as the new-look league comes together has been how to bring the hoops product to the level of the other sports. Multiple factors have been discussed among Gill and his staff, athletic directors and coaches around the conference. Among them has been the financial investment coming from the schools.
“There’s going to have to be a commitment from the league in how you operate your program,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said. “That comes from everything from how you travel, do you bus 10 hours or charter in? That makes a huge difference. Food, training tables, facilities, do you have access to your arena any time? And are you committed to finding the best coaches? To do that you’re going to have to bump salaries or reward the ones that are here and winning. That’s all part of the university and athletic departments of the universities committing if they want that second bid.”
Of course, athletic spending, particularly for basketball, can be a chicken-and-egg dilemma. Money comes with success on the court. But success on the court often comes only with money.
“I look at other leagues and they have advantages in budget,” Coastal Carolina coach Cliff Ellis said. “I don’t think it’s anything we can do overnight. But I think in the long run, if we’re going to get where we want to get, we have to. Otherwise, we’re going to continue to be a one-bid league.”
Georgia State has set the standard in the Sun Belt. The Panthers are set to open a new $87 million arena and paid former coach Rob Lanier $575,000 a year, nearly $300,000 more than what was the Sun Belt average. In return, Georgia State has made the NCAA Tournament four times since 2015.
The new additions to the Sun Belt automatically raise the bar in terms of spending. JMU comes in with an annual men’s basketball budget of nearly $3.4 million while the average Sun Belt team spent less than $1.9 million. Arkansas State and Louisiana Monroe each spent less than $1.2 million. JMU’s figure doesn’t even include debt service on the Dukes’ $140 million Atlantic Union Bank Center arena, opened in 2020.
Old Dominion’s Chartway Arena, which opened in 2002, is also considered among the finest in college basketball. JMU, ODU and Marshall each also pay their coaches well above the previous Sun Belt average.
Sun Belt programs are also aiming to increase spending in other areas. Recruiting is one, but in some ways the advent of the one-time transfer rule has made it more cost effective for schools to find impactful players. A hot topic at the Sun Belt Conference meetings last month was travel.
The league’s new divisional structure could help. For JMU, new division rivals Marshall, ODU and Appalachian State are all within a few-hour bus ride while the highly accessible Atlanta airport comes into play for games at Georgia State and Georgia Southern.
But generally speaking, coaches across the league are calling for more charter flights to road games, potentially making those contests more winnable.
“A multi-bid league is what everyone aspires to in basketball, but it’s a commitment,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “And truthfully, the No. 1 commitment is money. There has to be a vision for us going forward in our league where we’re not being bought as much in guarantee games. We have to travel better.”
But until additional NCAA Tournament shares actually begin coming in, where might the money come from? The Sun Belt’s new ESPN deal is expected to pay $1.5 to $2 million annually to each school and newcomers JMU, ODU and Marshall each do relatively well in ticket sales. All three averaged more than 4,100 fans per game last season and each would have led the Sun Belt in attendance for 2021-22.
Texas State coach Terrence Johnson said that even as the league pushes for its members to play more home games (more on that in part two of this series), in order to supplement the budget many schools still must play “buy games” in which a team is paid — often between $75,000 and $90,000 — to play on the road with no return game.
So the key to better Sun Belt basketball might be convincing fans and donors it’s worth investing in the sport.
“Each university is going to make a decision whether they can make that financial commitment,” D’Antoni said. “Because whether you like it or not, when you toss the ball up to start the game the one with the biggest budget wins 90 percent of the time. The commissioner said his goal is to get that second team in, and that’s fine for the commissioner, but it’s going to take each individual school making that commitment. We’ve got to have schools pushing students to the games. You’ve got to go out in the community, you’ve got to rally support. You’ve got to get people passionate and get them to feel it. Money’s tough. It’s tight. But if you’re going to be realistic it’s not going to happen without financial support, and even if it does it won’t sustain itself.”
