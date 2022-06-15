Something of the elder statesman inside a Hilton hotel meeting room last month in Miramar Beach, Fla., the rest of the Sun Belt Conference basketball coaches often let Cliff Ellis take the lead when in discussions of how to raise the league’s status in men’s basketball.

Ellis, who has been the head coach at Coastal Carolina since 2007 and was with the Chanticleers during its move from the Big South to the Sun Belt in 2016, has coached in three Sweet 16's at Clemson and Auburn. This is also his second go-around in the Sun Belt, having been the head coach at South Alabama when the conference was formed.

With that, Ellis said the current interaction of the Sun Belt needs to look at its history for a strategy moving forward.

“In 1976 when the league was formed, I was part of that formation,” Ellis said. “What I do think you have to do, no different than it was some 45 years ago, you have to think out of the box. We had to have exposure. We wanted to play in arenas. Back in that time there wasn’t a lot of television, ESPN was just getting started and looking for games. They said will you play at 11 o’clock in the morning or 9 o’clock at night, and we said yes. Our exposure was greatly enhanced.”

Marshall’s Dan D’Antoni is another basketball lifer who has coached at every level — from a Myrtle Beach high school to his brother, Mike’s, staff in the NBA — before taking over his alma mater in 2014.

D’Antoni has seen it all, and when he thinks about ways to boost basketball in the Sun Belt — a league his Thundering Herd joins this summer along with James Madison, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi — he’s also looking back at the late 1970s and early ‘80s and the similar manner in which the Big East rose to prominence on the court.

Sun Belt Aiming For Financial Commitment In Basketball Keith Gill, commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference since 2019, is first to acknowledge foot…

“The Big East, they said the biggest thing they did that took them from a so-so league to what they are now,” D’Antoni said, “They forced every school to charter to games. The other thing they did, they only highlighted the teams that had big crowds on TV. They never showed an arena that wasn’t going to be filled. It started out Georgetown or St. John’s were always on, but they never showed empty seats. And from that they grew in stature.”

The Big East and, to a lesser extent, the original Sun Belt, used their relationships with ESPN to enhance recruiting and gain interest from fans. Soon the perception of the Big East was that of a basketball powerhouse to rival the ACC, and by the end of the 1980s Georgetown, St. John’s Syracuse, Villanova, Providence and Seton Hall had each made the Final Four.

In the Sun Belt, Ellis’ South Alabama teams twice earned at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament, something that hasn’t happened in the league since 2013.

The comparisons to the modern day Sun Belt aren’t exact. It was football, not basketball, that drove the formation of the new 14-team version of the conference. And in the modern media landscape, nobody is drawing the gigantic, nationwide audience Big East hoops did in its heyday.

But similar to how ESPN used the Big East to legitimize its cable offering, today the Sun Belt is a significant part of the network’s plan to boost streaming platforms. Every Sun Belt basketball game in 2022-23 will stream on ESPN+, unless it’s one of a select few chosen for ESPN’s linear channels. In football, the Sun Belt has already been able to push electric, sold out atmospheres at places such as Appalachian State and Louisiana on television and via social media.

D’Antoni believes getting people to see events such as the court storming at JMU after the Dukes knocked off Virginia last December, or 8,000 fans bouncing around Marshall’s Henderson Center — while perhaps ignoring the more sparsely attended contests — can boost the perception of Sun Belt basketball in the same way it has football.

These days it’s as likely casual fans will see a highlight clip on social media as it will stop on a Sun Belt game while flipping through channels. But the idea of creating an awareness of the Sun Belt with a competitive and exciting brand of basketball remains the same.

Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill also brings a knowledge of college basketball history. A Duke alumnus, Gill has been quick to point out the very first Sun Belt commissioner was Vic Bubas, the former Blue Devils coach who elevated Duke to a basketball powerhouse. A year after Bubas took the helm, Jacksonville, then a Sun Belt member, advanced to the Final Four.

But while the Sun Belt is thriving in other sports, March Madness success has been hard to come by recently. The Sun Belt hasn’t been a multi-bid league in nearly a decade and hasn’t won a tournament game since 2016. Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State, the programs most likely contend for an at-large bid circa 2013, are no longer in the league. Little Rock, who had a Cinderella run in 2016, is a non-football member leaving the Sun Belt this summer.

“I would certainly say in basketball we’re not achieving at the standard we should achieve at,” Gill said. “The Sun Belt has been a great basketball league. That’s how we were founded. Our first commissioner is one of the most decorated basketball coaches of all time. Basketball is important to the history of this league and we understand that it is important for us to be good at basketball.”

The league’s strategic plan to enhance basketball includes directives on how each team should schedule and an emphasis on investing in facilities and travel. Those are initiatives D’Antoni and other coaches agree with. But there’s also a sense that exposure and improving the perception of Sun Belt hoops can help recruiting, affect media coverage, and perhaps eventually influence the NCAA Selection Committee.

Coaches Agree, Schedule Key To Boosting Sun Belt When the Sun Belt Conference basketball coaches got together last month in Miramar Beach, Fl…

For instance, the Sun Belt has made a point to raise the level of the bottom of the league. But strong teams at the top have a tendency to make folks forget about the worst teams. The Mountain West, which had four teams in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, also saw Air Force ranked 264th in the final NET rankings and San Jose State No. 293. The West Coast Conference produced three NCAA tourney teams, and also four ranked 209th or worse.

But a powerhouse such as Gonzaga in the WCC, and programs known for raucous crowds such as San Diego State, New Mexico and Utah State in the Mountain West can do a lot to enhance the image of an entire conference.

While the Sun Belt waits for a breakout team to emerge, basketball coaches point to the conference’s success in other sports as hope the same kind of atmosphere and publicity can come from the hardwood.

But with so much money on the line — the multi-billion dollar TV deal for the NCAA Tournament means a run to the Final Four can be worth millions to a conference — the competition in men’s basketball is fierce and mid-majors often feel the deck is stacked against them.

“Look at what’s going on in football and baseball, we’ve got four teams in there,” Texas State coach Terrence Johnson said. “If it’s happening in every other sport, maybe the problem isn’t the Sun Belt, maybe the problem is in college basketball and how that’s constructed. If we can find a way that it works in every other sport, why isn’t it working in basketball? If we win six in football we’ll find a way to be in a bowl game. Why is it so hard in basketball?”

Perhaps the incoming schools will provide the Sun Belt with juice that was missing before conference realignment, even if they mostly struggled with wins and losses last season. In the six months since beating Virginia, James Madison hasn’t stopped pushing clips across social media platforms of its rowdy crowd. Old Dominion and Marshall each averaged more than 6,000 fans per game pre-pandemic, more than three times the Sun Belt average last season.

Ellis said it’s not easy to compare other non-revenue sports to men’s basketball, but as the Sun Belt has become a peer to the Mountain West and American Athletic Conference in football, it makes sense to aim for similar results in basketball. The building process just might take some time.

“That particular type of league is something that has to be studied,” Ellis said. “It’s hard to compare them because so many leagues have changed. They’ve all changed. We’re in a new day. This is not the same Sun Belt that we’ve seen. Somebody has that opportunity to be in line right behind the Power 5. My hope is that the Sun Belt will jump in there. You have that opportunity, but we’re just at the starting point.”